Who Jesus Is

Daily Devotional • December 27

St. John, Apostle and Evangelist

A Reading from John 13:30-25

20 Very truly, I tell you, whoever receives one whom I send receives me, and whoever receives me receives him who sent me.” 21 After saying this Jesus was troubled in spirit and declared, “Very truly, I tell you, one of you will betray me.” 22 The disciples looked at one another, uncertain of whom he was speaking. 23 One of his disciples—the one whom Jesus loved—was reclining close to his heart; 24 Simon Peter therefore motioned to him to ask Jesus of whom he was speaking. 25 So while reclining next to Jesus, he asked him, “Lord, who is it?” 26 Jesus answered, “It is the one to whom I give this piece of bread when I have dipped it in the dish.” So when he had dipped the piece of bread, he gave it to Judas son of Simon Iscariot. 27 After he received the piece of bread, Satan entered into him. Jesus said to him, “Do quickly what you are going to do.” 28 Now no one knew why he said this to him. 29 Some thought that, because Judas had the common purse, Jesus was telling him, “Buy what we need for the festival,” or that he should give something to the poor. 30 So, after receiving the piece of bread, he immediately went out. And it was night. 31 When he had gone out, Jesus said, “Now the Son of Man has been glorified, and God has been glorified in him. 32 If God has been glorified in him, God will also glorify him in himself and will glorify him at once. 33 Little children, I am with you only a little longer. You will look for me, and as I said to the Jews so now I say to you, ‘Where I am going, you cannot come.’ 34 I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. 35 By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”

Meditation

Today, we celebrate the Feast Day of St. John, who is often known as John the Evangelist. Right at the beginning of today’s New Testament reading, we hear this from Jesus: “Very truly, I tell you, whoever receives one whom I send receives me, and whoever receives me receives him who sent me.” This is a saying about evangelism. When someone speaks God’s words to us and we truly listen and take those words in, we are saying “yes” to God. Just as when we speak the truth in love, we are offering him to others. This is in stark contrast to what happens next in today’s reading. Judas receives a piece of bread from Jesus, taking physical sustenance while rejecting the truth of who Jesus is.

I don’t like to put myself in the shoes of Judas, but the truth is, we all make the grave mistake of being like Judas at times. Unlike John, we can hear God’s word, even receive gifts from God, but reject the truth of who he is. This always leads to our spiritual death, just as Judas’s actions led to his actual death.

Maybe you find your heart hardened toward God. Or maybe you sense him calling you toward something you don’t want to do. Or maybe there is a sin in your life he’s trying to expose, and you’re turning a blind eye. In whatever way you and I are being like Judas—hearing the truth but refusing to take it in, to let it transform us—today we can decide to be like St. John instead, knowing ourselves first and foremost as “beloved.”

Elizabeth Hamilton’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

♱

