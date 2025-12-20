Where Love Is, God Is

Daily Devotional • December 20

A Reading from Matthew 25:31-46

31 “When the Son of Man comes in his glory and all the angels with him, then he will sit on the throne of his glory. 32 All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats, 33 and he will put the sheep at his right hand and the goats at the left. 34 Then the king will say to those at his right hand, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world, 35 for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, 36 I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.’37 Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry and gave you food or thirsty and gave you something to drink? 38 And when was it that we saw you a stranger and welcomed you or naked and gave you clothing? 39 And when was it that we saw you sick or in prison and visited you?’ 40 And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me.’ 41 Then he will say to those at his left hand, ‘You who are accursed, depart from me into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels,42 for I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, 43 I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not give me clothing, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.’ 44 Then they also will answer, ‘Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison and did not take care of you?’ 45 Then he will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.’ 46 And these will go away into eternal punishment but the righteous into eternal life.”

Meditation

Jesus portrays himself as both shepherd and judge at the end of time, separating his sheep from the goats. His criteria shock our religious sensibilities: the sheep are those who visited the sick and the prisoners, who fed the hungry, provided clothing, and welcomed foreigners. The “goats” are perplexed: “Doesn’t going to church count? Honest dealing? Faithful marriage? Sound theology? When did we fail you?” Even the “sheep” don’t understand.

Jesus is highlighting the second great commandment, to love our neighbors as ourselves. St. Paul tells us, “If I have prophetic powers and understand all mysteries and all knowledge and if I have all faith so as to remove mountains but do not have love, I am nothing” (I Cor. 13 1-2).

In his classic story “Where Love is, God is,” Tolstoy tells us how Martin the Cobbler dreamed that Jesus would visit his shop. All day, Martin watched the feet passing his shop window. He noticed a cold and destitute old soldier and later a hungry young mother with a baby; Martin invited them in and helped them. When he saw a pedlar woman catch a boy who stole an apple from her basket, Martin went out and made peace. Yet, in the evening he was disappointed that Jesus did not come—until a voice whispered, “Do you not know me”—and he saw that Jesus had visited him in the guise of those he had helped.

Jesus unites the two great commandments into one: Caring for our neighbors is also caring for Christ himself. Or, as C. S. Lewis put it in “The Weight of Glory:” “Next to the Blessed Sacrament itself, your neighbour is the holiest object presented to your senses.”

Lord, open our eyes to see and welcome you, in whatever unexpected disguise you appear to us.

Dr. Grace Sears is past president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross.

