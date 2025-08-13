Daily Devotional • August 13

28 Peter began to say to him, “Look, we have left everything and followed you.” 29 Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, there is no one who has left house or brothers or sisters or mother or father or children or fields for my sake and for the sake of the good news 30 who will not receive a hundredfold now in this age—houses, brothers and sisters, mothers and children, and fields, with persecutions—and in the age to come eternal life. 31 But many who are first will be last, and the last will be first.”

23 Then Jesus looked around and said to his disciples, “How hard it will be for those who have wealth to enter the kingdom of God!” 24 And the disciples were perplexed at these words. But Jesus said to them again, “Children, how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God! 25 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.” 26 They were greatly astounded and said to one another, “Then who can be saved?” 27 Jesus looked at them and said, “For mortals it is impossible, but not for God; for God all things are possible.”

17 As he was setting out on a journey, a man ran up and knelt before him and asked him, “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” 18 Jesus said to him, “Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone. 19 You know the commandments: ‘You shall not murder. You shall not commit adultery. You shall not steal. You shall not bear false witness. You shall not defraud. Honor your father and mother.’ ” 20 He said to him, “Teacher, I have kept all these since my youth.” 21 Jesus, looking at him, loved him and said, “You lack one thing; go, sell what you own, and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” 22 When he heard this, he was shocked and went away grieving, for he had many possessions.

The rich young man in this well-known story reminds me of many of my former students, who always asked, “What can I do to get an A?” Like them, the young man is earnest and shows Jesus respect by addressing him (on his knees, no less) as “Good teacher” (“Good master,” in some translations). Although the young man’s question is slightly different from my students’ in that he asks, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” there is an essence common to both questions, which implies that there is some connection between doing and obtaining. And his use of the word “inherit” is appropriate as someone whose great wealth has probably been passed down through generations.

The young man has done all the right things, such as observe the commandments since boyhood (even perhaps the Pharisees’ loophole versions of them). So he should be a shoo-in to eternal life. Yet Jesus questions his sincerity by asking him on what basis he calls him “good.” As only God is good, the young man is in essence calling Jesus God. Has he arrived at this understanding on his own, or is he just parroting what he heard others say?

This young man lacks for nothing; but he knows that eternal life is the one thing he needs to complete his possessions and that there is a right action out there somewhere which he can “do” to inherit it, just as he has inherited his fortune. Jesus, being “good,” knows what that thing to do is.

Jesus’ love-limned answer comes as a shock to the young man because it is radically sacrificial and will come at considerable personal cost. Jesus already knows that the young man is currently too spiritually attached to his earthly wealth, too guided by a quid pro quo view of the world, which is a barrier between himself and the eternal life he claims to seek. Were he a burden-bearing camel, he would never make it through the eye of the needle. Embedded in Peter’s poignant words, “We have left everything to follow you!” is the question as to how much we are willing to give up by following Jesus. Personal sacrifices, rejection by others, and being last rather than first, may be the price of discipleship. As is true for each of us, the young man would have to choose between earthly and heavenly wealth. We cannot nor need to “do” anything special to inherit eternal life, except to love as Jesus loves us, which will bestow on us eternal life a hundredfold.

Pamela A. Lewis taught French for 30 years before retirement. A lifelong resident of Queens, New York, she attends Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue and serves on various lay ministries. She writes for The Christian Century and The Living Church and has previously written for The Episcopal New Yorker and Episcopal Journal.