Daily Devotional • September 14
A Reading from John 11:45-57
45 Many of the Jews, therefore, who had come with Mary and had seen what Jesus did believed in him. 46 But some of them went to the Pharisees and told them what Jesus had done. 47 So the chief priests and the Pharisees called a meeting of the council and said, “What are we to do? This man is performing many signs. 48 If we let him go on like this, everyone will believe in him, and the Romans will come and destroy both our holy place and our nation.” 49 But one of them, Caiaphas, who was high priest that year, said to them, “You know nothing at all! 50 You do not understand that it is better for you to have one man die for the people than to have the whole nation destroyed.” 51 He did not say this on his own, but being high priest that year he prophesied that Jesus was about to die for the nation, 52 and not for the nation only, but to gather into one the dispersed children of God. 53 So from that day on they planned to put him to death.
54 Jesus therefore no longer walked about openly among the Jews but went from there to a town called Ephraim in the region near the wilderness, and he remained there with the disciples.
55 Now the Passover of the Jews was near, and many went up from the country to Jerusalem before the Passover to purify themselves. 56 They were looking for Jesus and were asking one another as they stood in the temple, “What do you think? Surely he will not come to the festival, will he?” 57 Now the chief priests and the Pharisees had given orders that anyone who knew where Jesus was should let them know, so that they might arrest him.
Meditation
We should have seen this coming —the cunning, the cynicism, the plotting, all wielded by powerful clergy of the day who are conspiring to exterminate Jesus.
We should have seen this coming because the opening lines of the Gospel of John anticipate it. The translation known as The Message explains that Jesus, “ … came to his own people, but they didn’t want him” (1:11). This rejection heats up through ten subsequent chapters of confrontations and allusions that anticipate the boiling point in today’s passage.
The religious authorities did not want Jesus because he was encroaching on their religious market share. “Many [of the people] … believed in him.” By his being and teaching and signs, Jesus threatened change, loss of control, loss of power as the world wields it. The “authorities” got that right.
But the determination to kill Jesus was more complicated than rivalry, pettiness or fear of change per se. Caiaphas and the Pharisees and their cohort were recognized by the Romans as the legitimate stewards of their people’s religion. In return, they were expected to keep the populace in line. And so, “If we let him go on like this, everyone will believe in him, and the Romans will come and destroy both our holy place and our nation.”
Many of us are rightly preoccupied by and concerned about implicating “the Jews” in the crucifixion of Jesus. The age-old scourge of antisemitism—presently undulating in new forms and giving rise to new questions—has been bred in large part due to narratives in the Gospel of John, including today’s passage.
What if, however, today’s text can serve as a cautionary tale to all? We can wonder about our own complicity with systems of abusive, prejudicial power. We can wonder about our own unholy alliances, how we rationalize what we call “necessary evils.” How is Jesus posing a threat to your own order? How are you conspiring to bring him down?
Patrick Raymond is a priest of the Diocese of Chicago, currently serving as Interim Rector of Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island, Washington.
