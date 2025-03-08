Turning to God

Daily Devotional • March 8

35 The next day John again was standing with two of his disciples, 36 and as he watched Jesus walk by he exclaimed, “Look, here is the Lamb of God!” 37 The two disciples heard him say this, and they followed Jesus. 38 When Jesus turned and saw them following, he said to them, “What are you looking for?” They said to him, “Rabbi” (which translated means Teacher), “where are you staying?” 39 He said to them, “Come and see.” They came and saw where he was staying, and they remained with him that day. It was about four o’clock in the afternoon. 40 One of the two who heard John speak and followed him was Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother. 41 He first found his brother Simon and said to him, “We have found the Messiah” (which is translated Anointed). 42 He brought Simon to Jesus, who looked at him and said, “You are Simon son of John. You are to be called Cephas” (which is translated Peter).

Today, Jesus acquires two new followers in Philip and Nathanael. Jesus himself finds Philip, and then Philip brings Nathanael to Jesus. Nathanael is skeptical at first, especially upon hearing Jesus is from Nazareth, but Philip invites him as Jesus has invited his disciples to “Come and see.”

Something of a miracle takes place when Jesus encounters Nathanael. Before Nathanael speaks a word, Jesus greets him in a way that sees straight into Nathanael’s heart. Nathanael eagerly confesses, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God! You are the King of Israel!”

This anecdote is another insight into the life of discipleship. To know Jesus is first to be known by him, and the way we come to know him is by discovering how he knows us. When Jesus meets us where we are, we come to understand his character.

This encounter is only the beginning for Nathanael. Jesus then promises that Nathanael and Philip “will see heaven opened and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of Man,” evoking the language of Genesis 28, in which Jacob dreams of “a stairway resting on the earth, with its top reaching to heaven, and the angels of God were ascending and descending on it” (28:12).

We, like Nathanael, have perhaps encountered this God who knows us, and yet we await a fuller meeting. As Paul writes in 1 Corinthians, “For now we see only a reflection, as in a mirror, but then we will see face to face. Now I know only in part; then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known.”

When I feel uncertain in my faith, in my relationship with God, my instinct is to seize control, to try to get a hold of what I know about God, attacking him like an intellectual problem rather than approaching him as someone with whom I’m in relationship. Jesus’s encounter with Nathanael teaches us that the way into deeper knowledge of and relationship with God is precisely through trusting and enjoying his knowledge of us. While we sit in the tension of awaiting the ultimate fulfillment of God’s promises, may we turn to God and hear what he has to say about how he knows and cares for us.