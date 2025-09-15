Tree of Life

Daily Devotional • September 15

Holy Cross Day

17 “Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world but in order that the world might be saved through him.

16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.

11 “Very truly, I tell you, we speak of what we know and testify to what we have seen, yet you do not receive our testimony. 12 If I have told you about earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you about heavenly things? 13 No one has ascended into heaven except the one who descended from heaven, the Son of Man. 14 And just as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, so must the Son of Man be lifted up, 15 that whoever believes in him may have eternal life.

Tree that bridges earth and heaven,

sprung from seed of Paradise,

spread your branches, shade the weary,

bowing down to beggars’ cries,

lifting up with tender patience,

all who would from sin arise.

– Verse from a hymn text by Sr. Delores Dufner, OSB

The language and imagery of a tree for the cross on which Jesus was crucified has grown in Christian imagination since St. Peter first used the term, early in the Book of Acts. Peter both confesses Christ and accuses the clergy who conspired to kill Jesus when he says, “The God of our ancestors raised up Jesus, whom you had killed by hanging him on a tree” (5:30).

The notion of the Holy Cross as a tree has, since then, often been connected to the primal creation story and the “tree of the knowledge of good and evil” that God planted in the Garden of Eden. Adam and Eve ate from the fruit of that tree, disobeying God and staining our human nature. The tree came to symbolize the alienation between earth and heaven. In legend and countless artworks, the tree on which Christ died is depicted as, and is sometimes believed to be, the same tree from which Adam and Eve plucked the forbidden fruit.

The imagined connection between these trees illustrates the significance and scope of the redeeming work that God intended in Christ. “As in Adam all die, so in Christ will all be made alive.” So we read in 1 Corinthians 15:22. In medieval mystery plays, the actor who portrayed Adam typically reappeared to also portray Christ. Not due to a shortage of actors; it was an intended connection.

The notion of Christ’s cross as a tree may remind us today that the crucifixion is no small, compact theme. It literally continues to branch out; the cross continues to bear fruit in the redemption of the world and in creative imagination, and it continues to put down roots in the places where we struggle in faith with the nature and meaning of life and death, good and evil, forgiveness, salvation, love.

Patrick Raymond is a priest of the Diocese of Chicago, currently serving as Interim Rector of Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island, Washington.