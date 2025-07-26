To Know Him

Daily Devotional • July 26

Then he went about among the villages teaching. 7 He called the twelve and began to send them out two by two and gave them authority over the unclean spirits. 8 He ordered them to take nothing for their journey except a staff: no bread, no bag, no money in their belts, 9 but to wear sandals and not to put on two tunics. 10 He said to them, “Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave the place. 11 If any place will not welcome you and they refuse to hear you, as you leave, shake off the dust that is on your feet as a testimony against them.” 12 So they went out and proclaimed that all should repent. 13 They cast out many demons and anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.

1 He left that place and came to his hometown, and his disciples followed him. 2 On the Sabbath he began to teach in the synagogue, and many who heard him were astounded. They said, “Where did this man get all this? What is this wisdom that has been given to him? What deeds of power are being done by his hands! 3 Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary and brother of James and Joses and Judas and Simon, and are not his sisters here with us?” And they took offense at him. 4 Then Jesus said to them, “Prophets are not without honor, except in their hometown and among their own kin and in their own house.” 5 And he could do no deed of power there, except that he laid his hands on a few sick people and cured them. 6 And he was amazed at their unbelief.

“We knew him when…”

This is ostensibly what is said by those who heard our Lord teaching in his hometown synagogue. Those most familiar with our Lord murmured amongst themselves: “Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary and brother of James and Joses and Judas and Simon, and are not his sisters here with us?” The disbelief by our Lord’s neighbors and hometown acquaintances highlights that there is now something different about him. Better yet, they are seeing a different side of him. Yes, this is the Son of Mary, who they saw running around the neighborhood as a young child and whose sibling they know very well. However, this is also the Son God, who has authority over unclean spirits and the ability to send out his followers to cast out demons and anoint the sick.

While we might quarrel a bit or be confused by our Lord’s rejection in his hometown, it is a first reminder that our Lord’s ministry and teaching was not just for those who gathered in his hometown synagogue, but for the world. Our Lord’s ministry was not for those who looked like him, talked like him, or had the same upbringing. From the very beginning, our Lord’s public ministry is for those who had been cast out. Soon, our Lord’s ministry will move beyond the bounds of ancient Israel into Gentile territory and parts unknown.

The fact that those in our Lord’s hometown rejected him is a reminder that the Gospel, the good news, is not just for those who know our Lord, but for those who do not yet know him. The Gospel is for those who are in need of forgiveness, mercy, and grace. The Gospel is for those who long to know our Lord more intimately and for those who have forgotten his way, truth, and life. The Gospel is for those who knew him when and want to know him now.

The Reverend Carlos de la Torre serves as rector of the Church of the Ascension, Chicago.