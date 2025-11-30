Then and Now

A Reading from Amos 1:1-5, 13:2-8

1 The words of Amos, who was among the shepherds of Tekoa, which he saw concerning Israel in the days of King Uzziah of Judah and in the days of King Jeroboam son of Joash of Israel, two years before the earthquake.

2 And he said:

The Lord roars from Zion

and utters his voice from Jerusalem;

the pastures of the shepherds wither,

and the top of Carmel dries up.

3 Thus says the Lord:

For three transgressions of Damascus,

and for four, I will not revoke the punishment,

because they have threshed Gilead

with threshing sledges of iron.

4 So I will send a fire on the house of Hazael,

and it shall devour the strongholds of Ben-hadad.

5 I will break the gate bars of Damascus

and cut off the inhabitants from the Valley of Aven

and the one who holds the scepter from Beth-eden,

and the people of Aram shall go into exile to Kir,

says the Lord.

13 Thus says the Lord:

For three transgressions of the Ammonites,

and for four, I will not revoke the punishment,

because they have ripped open pregnant women in Gilead

in order to enlarge their territory.

14 So I will kindle a fire against the wall of Rabbah,

and it shall devour its strongholds,

with shouting on the day of battle,

with a storm on the day of the whirlwind;

15 then their king shall go into exile,

he and his officials together,

says the Lord.

1 Thus says the Lord:

For three transgressions of Moab,

and for four, I will not revoke the punishment,

because he burned to lime

the bones of the king of Edom.

2 So I will send a fire on Moab,

and it shall devour the strongholds of Kerioth,

and Moab shall die amid uproar,

amid shouting and the sound of the trumpet;

3 I will cut off the ruler from its midst

and will kill all its officials with him,

says the Lord.

4 Thus says the Lord:

For three transgressions of Judah,

and for four, I will not revoke the punishment,

because they have rejected the instruction of the Lord

and have not kept his statutes,

but they have been led astray by the same lies

after which their ancestors walked.

5 So I will send a fire on Judah,

and it shall devour the strongholds of Jerusalem.

6 Thus says the Lord:

For three transgressions of Israel,

and for four, I will not revoke the punishment,

because they sell the righteous for silver

and the needy for a pair of sandals —

7 they who trample the head of the poor into the dust of the earth

and push the afflicted out of the way;

father and son go in to the same young woman,

so that my holy name is profaned;

8 they lay themselves down beside every altar

on garments taken in pledge;

and in the house of their God they drink

wine bought with fines they imposed.

Meditation