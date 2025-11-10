The Troubled Heart

1 I will cry aloud to God;

I will cry aloud, and he will hear me.

2 In the day of my trouble I sought the Lord;

my hands were stretched out by night and did not tire;

I refused to be comforted.

3 I think of God, I am restless,

I ponder, and my spirit faints.

4 You will not let my eyelids close;

I am troubled and I cannot speak.

5 I consider the days of old;

I remember the years long past;

6 I commune with my heart in the night;

I ponder and search my mind.

7 Will the Lord cast me off for ever?

will he no more show his favor?

8 Has his loving-kindness come to an end for ever?

has his promise failed for evermore?

9 Has God forgotten to be gracious?

has he, in his anger, withheld his compassion?

10 And I said, “My grief is this:

the right hand of the Most High has lost its power.”

11 I will remember the works of the LORD,

and call to mind your wonders of old time.

12 I will meditate on all your acts

and ponder your mighty deeds.

13 Your way, O God, is holy;

who is so great a god as our God?

14 You are the God who works wonders

and have declared your power among the peoples.

15 By your strength you have redeemed your people,

the children of Jacob and Joseph.

16 The waters saw you, O God;

the waters saw you and trembled;

the very depths were shaken.

17 The clouds poured out water;

the skies thundered;

your arrows flashed to and fro;

18 The sound of your thunder was in the whirlwind;

your lightnings lit up the world;

the earth trembled and shook.

19 Your way was in the sea,

and your paths in the great waters,

yet your footsteps were not seen.

20 You led your people like a flock

by the hand of Moses and Aaron.

Meditation