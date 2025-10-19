The Right Questions

Daily Devotional • October 19

29 But wanting to vindicate himself, he asked Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” 30 Jesus replied, “A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho and fell into the hands of robbers, who stripped him, beat him, and took off, leaving him half dead. 31 Now by chance a priest was going down that road, and when he saw him he passed by on the other side. 32 So likewise a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. 33 But a Samaritan while traveling came upon him, and when he saw him he was moved with compassion. 34 He went to him and bandaged his wounds, treating them with oil and wine. Then he put him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him. 35 The next day he took out two denarii, gave them to the innkeeper, and said, ‘Take care of him, and when I come back I will repay you whatever more you spend.’ 36 Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?” 37 He said, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”

25 An expert in the law stood up to test Jesus. “Teacher,” he said, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” 26 He said to him, “What is written in the law? What do you read there?” 27 He answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind and your neighbor as yourself.” 28 And he said to him, “You have given the right answer; do this, and you will live.”

“Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?” This question gets to the very heart of religion and the meaning of life, and that quality of life which one can experience in the present and which survives even beyond death.

But the one asking the question has an ulterior motive, and Jesus responds by asking a question in return, about the lawyer’s own reading of Scripture. The Judeo-Christian tradition has an answer to Jesus’ query: love of God and love of neighbor. The lawyer is, however, not yet satisfied, and so he asks the further question, “And who is my neighbor?” There is a fundamental principle which is present in this question, namely, the search for definitive answers to religious questions.

In answering the question, Jesus weaves a story which not only challenges limited and limiting definitions, but also demonstrates that “neighbor” is not just about defining another person but a way of being in relation to the other, and which is more basic than adherence to religious ritual and focus on purity.

We may consider how in our contemporary world religious affirmations converted into a political agenda can be dehumanizing and cruel toward those who are most vulnerable and in poverty and need, all in the name of maintaining the purity of the gospel and the church.

It takes a stranger who comes near, sees, and is moved to pity to change the outcome. Jesus then mandates the lawyer to “go and do likewise.” In this way Jesus has moved the answer to the lawyer’s question from one of identity to one of relationship and action.

The Samaritan remains a constant challenge to Christians in every age, including our own, because he represents those outside of our community of faith, mainstream religion, but who are driven by an ethic of love and compassion which we can only assert is of God. We dare not play God and believe that we can determine who is in and who is outside of the divine providence and care and his instruments in our world, perhaps as co-workers with us, but perhaps picking up where we have failed.

The Most Rev. Howard K. Gregory is the retired Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and Archbishop of the West Indies.