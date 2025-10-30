The Power and the Soil

Daily Devotional • October 30

18 “Hear, then, the parable of the sower. 19 When anyone hears the word of the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what is sown in the heart; this is what was sown on the path. 20 As for what was sown on rocky ground, this is the one who hears the word and immediately receives it with joy, 21 yet such a person has no root but endures only for a while, and when trouble or persecution arises on account of the word, that person immediately falls away. 22 As for what was sown among thorns, this is the one who hears the word, but the cares of this age and the lure of wealth choke the word, and it yields nothing. 23 But as for what was sown on good soil, this is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields in one case a hundredfold, in another sixty, and in another thirty.”

Jesus’ parables usually have such a pointed focus and ending that he does not have to explain. It has been suggested that this explanation of the parable of the Sower was added later, at a time when the Church found itself receiving different responses to its mission, including opposition and hostility.

We who are a part of the Church tend to see ourselves automatically as the good soil. We may then see an evangelistic imperative to go and see how we, who form the good soil, can convert others and make them like us, producing fruit, thirty, sixty, and a hundredfold.

Let’s begin at another point, however, and ask a question concerning the Sower who would scatter his precious seeds on soil that seems to offer little or no potential for a harvest.

Let’s also raise a question concerning the soil. Soil in the natural order can change its composition or nature over time with certain inputs. If it is possible that the soil can change, then there is the possibility that the varied soils in this parable may represent each of us in our journey with God? Is it possible that there are times when we are like the stony pathway or the weed-infested soil, but through the grace of the profligate Sower, through Scripture, sacrament, and prayer, we are transformed into that good soil, perhaps bearing fruit only thirtyfold and, in our better moments, one hundredfold?

For mission and discipleship, this means first of all that we must share with our world the news of our God who is extravagant in his love and whose will it is to bring all persons to that fullness of an abundant yield. It means also that there are persons who are unreceptive to the gospel and who may be dismissive of things spiritual, or be caught up in a secular or materialistic orientation to life, who will require special nurture and support if they are to be able survive the vagaries of life and put down spiritual roots. Finally, we ought to avoid comparisons of our faith journey, as each will produce fruit in different amounts as God’s grace allows.

The Most Rev. Howard K. Gregory is the retired Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and Archbishop of the West Indies.