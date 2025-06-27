The Pattern Continues

Daily Devotional • June 27

23 “When he was forty years old, it came into his heart to visit his kinfolk, the Israelites. 24 When he saw one of them being wronged, he defended the oppressed man and avenged him by striking down the Egyptian. 25 He supposed that his kinsfolk would understand that God through him was rescuing them, but they did not understand. 26 The next day he came to some of them as they were quarreling and tried to reconcile them, saying, ‘Men, you are brothers; why do you wrong each other?’ 27 But the man who was wronging his neighbor pushed Moses aside, saying, ‘Who made you a ruler and a judge over us? 28 Do you want to kill me as you killed the Egyptian yesterday?’ 29 When he heard this, Moses fled and became a resident alien in the land of Midian. There he became the father of two sons.

17 “But as the time drew near for the fulfillment of the promise that God had made to Abraham, our people in Egypt increased and multiplied 18 until another king who had not known Joseph ruled over Egypt. 19 He dealt craftily with our people and forced our ancestors to abandon their infants so that they would die. 20 At this time Moses was born, and he was beautiful before God. For three months he was brought up in his father’s house, 21 and when he was abandoned, Pharaoh’s daughter adopted him and brought him up as her own son. 22 So Moses was instructed in all the wisdom of the Egyptians and was powerful in his words and deeds.

Stephen’s remarks continue. He tells the well-known story of Moses. Saved from the Egyptian policy of infanticide intended to reduce the number of their frighteningly numerous Hebrew slaves, Moses is raised by Pharaoh’s daughter apart from his own people. But in that position, he “was educated in all the wisdom of the Egyptians and was powerful in speech and action.” This would prepare him uniquely for the coming leadership he would be called and commanded to fulfill.

When he visits his own people, he saves one of them from the cruelty of an Egyptian taskmaster. The next day, rather than honor and thank and praise him for the rescue he had performed, Moses is accused and mocked by those same people. Coupled here are both God’s providence by rescuing Moses and seeing that he was trained with all the best of Egypt’s culture, and the rejection of that same providence by the Hebrews whom he will be sent to rescue. The rest of the story of that generation under Moses’ leadership will show them to be the generation of the most ungrateful, disobedient people before God that one can imagine.

Their primary prayer is going to be, “Sure, you showed us some amazing things—but what have you done for us lately? If nothing, we’ll go elsewhere.” The theme Stephen began is here repeated and underlined: “Even when the leaders of the Hebrews are rebellious and reject those from their own number who are faithful to God, God defends, protects, and empowers those whom they have just condemned.” It is a continuing, uninterrupted pattern we see in the ancient Hebrews, and then in the Church from the beginning, and which continues to this day. Easy as it is to point to others who are fulfilling the pattern—and those “others” are indeed doing so—it is better to ask how we ourselves are also guilty: “Why do you look at the microscopic fleck in somebody else’s eye and pay no attention to the telephone pole in your own?” (Matthew 7:3)