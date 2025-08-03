Daily Devotional • August 3

for ever and for evermore.

6 Your testimonies are very sure,

mightier is the LORD who dwells on high.

mightier than the breakers of the sea,

5 Mightier than the sound of many waters,

the waters have lifted up their pounding waves.

the waters have lifted up their voice;

3 Ever since the world began, your throne has been established;

that it cannot be moved;

2 He has made the whole world so sure

the LORD has put on his apparel

Today’s psalms took me back to the dining hall at Seabury Western Seminary. At the time, for blessing of the meal, a guy named Bob often broke into song. There were many renditions, but the one I remember most went like this: “God is on our side… God, God, God is on our side.”

I never asked Bob if he believed that, suspecting he liked hearing his baritone echo around us more than he liked the lyrics. But I wonder if this enjoyable display at many meals was in fact true? Many nations have made the same proclamation. During World War II, German soldiers had “God is with us” inscribed on their belt buckles. The Confederate Army often went into battle before or after revivals. American presidents often have invoked God to support a particular plan of action or policy. Most famously and honestly, Abraham Lincoln remarked that he was not worried that God was on the Union side as much as he hoped the Federals were committed to being on God’s side, and not the other way around.

Psalms 93 and 96 capture beautifully this understanding of the interaction between our Creator and God’s people.

The LORD is King;

he has put on splendid apparel;

the LORD has put on his apparel

and girded himself with strength.

He has made the whole world so sure

that it cannot be moved.

“Choose,” the psalms seem to say, “choose and celebrate God’s way, which is everlasting.”

Even before we pray for God’s deliverance from danger, today’s psalms entreat the world to recognize not only divine holiness, but the Almighty’s fundamental justice. They also point us to the importance of being primarily committed, not so much to our own victories, but to the victory of blessedness, the restoration of mercy, and new beginnings, new possibilities.

Sing to the LORD a new song;

sing to the LORD, all the whole earth.

Sing to the LORD and bless his Name;

proclaim the good news of his salvation from day to day.

The Rev. J. Kenneth Asel, D.Min., is a retired priest of the Diocese of Wyoming. Devvie and he have been married more than 30 years and reside on the Front Range.