The Living Lord

Daily Devotional • April 12
A Reading from John 11:28-44
28 When she had said this, she went back and called her sister Mary, and told her privately, ‘The Teacher is here and is calling for you.’ 29 And when she heard it, she got up quickly and went to him. 30 Now Jesus had not yet come to the village, but was still at the place where Martha had met him. 31 The Jews who were with her in the house, consoling her, saw Mary get up quickly and go out. They followed her because they thought that she was going to the tomb to weep there. 32 When Mary came where Jesus was and saw him, she knelt at his feet and said to him, ‘Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.’ 33 When Jesus saw her weeping, and the Jews who came with her also weeping, he was greatly disturbed in spirit and deeply moved. 34 He said, ‘Where have you laid him?’ They said to him, ‘Lord, come and see.’ 35 Jesus began to weep. 36 So the Jews said, ‘See how he loved him!’ 37 But some of them said, ‘Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man have kept this man from dying?’
38 Then Jesus, again greatly disturbed, came to the tomb. It was a cave, and a stone was lying against it. 39 Jesus said, ‘Take away the stone.’ Martha, the sister of the dead man, said to him, ‘Lord, already there is a stench because he has been dead for four days.’ 40 Jesus said to her, ‘Did I not tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?’ 41 So they took away the stone. And Jesus looked upwards and said, ‘Father, I thank you for having heard me. 42 I knew that you always hear me, but I have said this for the sake of the crowd standing here, so that they may believe that you sent me.’ 43 When he had said this, he cried with a loud voice, ‘Lazarus, come out!’ 44 The dead man came out, his hands and feet bound with strips of cloth, and his face wrapped in a cloth. Jesus said to them, ‘Unbind him, and let him go.’
Meditation
Death is always sad. I wrote yesterday of the untimely death of a young girl I taught and the difficult journey ahead for her friends and family. Even for Christians who believe in the hope of the resurrection, death is sad. Even for Jesus who, right before he went to the tomb to raise Lazarus from the dead, wept. If it is right for Jesus to mourn even though he knows he will raise the dead, so it is right for us to mourn even as we anticipate the final resurrection of all who have gone before us.
In St. John’s account of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead, we learn that Jesus summoned Martha’s sister Mary. As Mary left the house, many thought she was going to the tomb, but instead she found Jesus and knelt at his feet. “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” At the sight of her weeping, and those who had accompanied her also weeping, Jesus “was greatly disturbed in spirit and deeply moved.” In our time of mourning, we are not called to linger too long at the tomb, but to go and find Jesus. On the morning of Jesus’ resurrection, according to St. Luke, angels appeared to the women who had come to the tomb, and they asked, “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” In our times of profound grief at the loss of a loved one, it is right to grieve. We are not meant, however, to weep at the tomb, but to turn away from death and seek the risen Jesus, the living Lord, and weep with him; for he shares our grief and it is he who can provide comfort in this life, and new life when our own time comes.
Sarah Cornwell is a laywoman, ballet teacher, and an associate of the Eastern Province of the Community of St. Mary. She and her husband have five children and they live in the Hudson Valley north of New York City.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
Church of the Holy Trinity, Vicksburg, Mississippi
The Diocese of Matana – The Anglican Church of Burundi