The Grapes of Wrath

1 “Who is this coming from Edom,

from Bozrah in garments stained crimson?

Who is this so splendidly robed,

marching in his great might?”

“It is I, announcing vindication,

mighty to save.”

2 “Why are your robes red

and your garments like theirs who tread the winepress?”

3 “I have trodden the winepress alone,

and from the peoples no one was with me;

I trod them in my anger

and trampled them in my wrath;

their juice spattered on my garments,

and I stained all my robes.

4 For the day of vengeance was in my mind,

and the year for my redeeming work had come.

5 I looked, but there was no helper;

I was abandoned, and there was no one to sustain me,

so my own arm brought me victory,

and my wrath sustained me.

6 I trampled down peoples in my anger;

I crushed them in my wrath,

and I poured out their lifeblood on the earth.”







Meditation