The Five-Yard Line

16 The righteous who have died will condemn the ungodly who are living,

and youth that is quickly perfected will condemn the prolonged old age of the unrighteous.

17 For they will see the end of the wise,

and will not understand what the Lord purposed for them,

and for what he kept them safe.

18 The unrighteous will see, and will have contempt for them,

but the Lord will laugh them to scorn.

After this they will become dishonored corpses,

and an outrage among the dead for ever;

19 because he will dash them speechless to the ground,

and shake them from the foundations;

they will be left utterly dry and barren,

and they will suffer anguish,

and the memory of them will perish.

20 They will come with dread when their sins are reckoned up,

and their lawless deeds will convict them to their face.

1 Then the righteous will stand with great confidence

in the presence of those who have oppressed them

and those who make light of their labors.

2 When the unrighteous see them, they will be shaken with dreadful fear,

and they will be amazed at the unexpected salvation of the righteous.

3 They will speak to one another in repentance,

and in anguish of spirit they will groan, and say,

4 “These are persons whom we once held in derision

and made a byword of reproach — fools that we were!

We thought that their lives were madness

and that their end was without honor.

5 Why have they been numbered among the children of God?

And why is their lot among the saints?

6 So it was we who strayed from the way of truth,

and the light of righteousness did not shine on us,

and the sun did not rise upon us.

7 We took our fill of the paths of lawlessness and destruction,

and we journeyed through trackless deserts,

but the way of the Lord we have not known.

8 What has our arrogance profited us?

And what good has our boasted wealth brought us?”

Meditation