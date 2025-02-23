The Fighting Shepherd

Daily Devotional • Februrary 23
A Reading from John 10:7-16
1 Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will renounce the faith by paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons, 2 through the hypocrisy of liars whose consciences are seared with a hot iron. 3 They forbid marriage and abstain from certain foods, which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth. 4 For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected, provided it is received with thanksgiving, 5 for it is sanctified by God’s word and by prayer.
6 If you put these instructions before the brothers and sisters, you will be a good servant of Christ Jesus, nourished on the words of the faith and of the sound teaching that you have followed. 7 Have nothing to do with profane and foolish tales. Train yourself in godliness, 8 for, while physical training is of some value, godliness is valuable in every way, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come. 9 The saying is sure and worthy of full acceptance. 10 For to this end we toil and suffer reproach, because we have our hope set on the living God, who is the Savior of all people, especially of those who believe.
11 Command and teach these things. 12 Let no one despise your youth, but set the believers an example in speech and conduct, in love, in faith, in purity. 13 Until I arrive, give attention to the public reading of scripture, to exhorting, to teaching. 14 Do not neglect the gift that is in you, which was given to you through prophecy with the laying on of hands by the council of elders. 15 Put these things into practice, devote yourself to them, so that all may see your progress. 16 Pay close attention to yourself and to your teaching; continue in these things, for in doing this you will save both yourself and your hearers.
Meditation
In the last church where I served before I retired, there were large stained glass windows on both sides of the nave. One of them showed Jesus as the “Good Shepherd.” The window depicted him standing in a meadow holding a lamb. No doubt everyone who is reading this devotion has seen at least one similar window, painting, or illustration in a book.
I remember well from my Sunday school days the big black-and-white photograph of Jesus standing on a rock holding a lamb. These are compelling images. It’s all good; but the image is not complete. In today’s reading, Jesus identifies himself as the “good shepherd,” but the explanation he provides for the title is that he “lays down his life for the sheep”; he contrasts himself with the “hired hand who … runs away because [he] does not care for the sheep.”
In fact, a fighting shepherd is the primary image of a shepherd in both the Old and New Testaments. David tells Saul that he is able to knock Goliath over because “Your servant has struck down both lions and bears” (1 Samuel 17:36). Even the beloved Psalm 23, only six verses long (and written by that same David) presents the Shepherd as accompanying his servant through the shadow of death and preparing a table for that servant in the presence of enemies.
Most of us are not comfortable with images of battle as essential for a healthy spiritual life — hence the extremely popular image of Jesus with a lamb. But let us remember that one of the earliest books about the spiritual life is called Spiritual Warfare; from the days of Jesus’ earthly ministry and the Scriptural epistles, battling against evil is an essential truth in the life of a disciple. Let us not forget that — and fight.
David Baumann is a published writer of nonfiction, science fiction, and short stories. In his ministry as an Episcopal priest, he served congregations in Illinois and California.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
Mockingbird Ministries
Igreja Episcopal Anglicana do Brasil