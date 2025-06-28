The Ever-Present Golden Calf

Daily Devotional • June 28
A Reading from Acts 7:30-43
30 “Now when forty years had passed, an angel appeared to him in the wilderness of Mount Sinai, in the flame of a burning bush. 31 When Moses saw it, he was amazed at the sight, and as he approached to look, there came the voice of the Lord: 32 ‘I am the God of your ancestors, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.’ Moses began to tremble and did not dare to look. 33 Then the Lord said to him, ‘Take off the sandals from your feet, for the place where you are standing is holy ground. 34 I have surely seen the mistreatment of my people who are in Egypt and have heard their groaning, and I have come down to rescue them. Come now, I will send you to Egypt.’
35 “It was this Moses whom they rejected when they said, ‘Who made you a ruler and a judge?’ and whom God now sent as both ruler and liberator through the angel who appeared to him in the bush. 36 He led them out, having performed wonders and signs in Egypt, at the Red Sea, and in the wilderness for forty years. 37 This is the Moses who said to the Israelites, ‘God will raise up a prophet for you from your own people as he raised me up.’ 38 He is the one who was in the congregation in the wilderness with the angel who spoke to him at Mount Sinai and with our ancestors, and he received living oracles to give to us. 39 Our ancestors were unwilling to obey him; instead, they pushed him aside, and in their hearts they turned back to Egypt, 40 saying to Aaron, ‘Make gods for us who will lead the way for us; as for this Moses who led us out from the land of Egypt, we do not know what has happened to him.’ 41 At that time they made a calf, offered a sacrifice to the idol, and reveled in the works of their hands. 42 But God turned away from them and handed them over to worship the host of heaven, as it is written in the book of the prophets:
‘Did you offer to me slain victims and sacrifices
forty years in the wilderness, O house of Israel?
43 No; you took along the tent of Moloch
and the star of your god Rephan,
the images that you made to worship;
so I will remove you beyond Babylon.’
Meditation
This lesson begins with Stephen’s description of God’s appearance to Moses in the bush that was burning but not consumed with flame. Moses is amazed at the sight and is drawn to it. When he hears the divine Voice, of course he trembles with fear. Who wouldn’t? Well, apparently the ancestors of the people Stephen is talking to.
Those people were afraid when they saw Mount Sinai consumed with flame and smoke and heard trumpets, but it was not the same kind of fear. Moses had a sense of awe, but the people were terrified for their own safety. That is, Moses recognized God, but the people’s reaction was primarily fear for their lives. They didn’t recognize the Voice of God and paid little attention when Moses told them what that Voice said.
They wanted to go back to Egypt because there they had plenty to eat; that is, they didn’t have to think, or provide for themselves or their families, or engage with God. This is why all sin is a kind of slavery: it takes away one’s true humanity to the point that the sin-bound are satisfied doing what sin drives them to. In Egypt, it was literally so; for all who are satisfied with living in sin, it is identical.
Some prefer to be bound by their unruly desires because they define, for them, who they are. I asked my nine-year-old during our family’s morning devotions, “Why do some people not want to believe in God?” She said right back, “Because they don’t want to change.” And this is Stephen’s point: Moses said, “God will raise up for you a prophet like me.” This is Jesus, and like their ancestors, the leaders in Stephen’s generation refused to obey. They didn’t want to change. In life, there is only one choice to be made: Who is first, yourself or God? That is the choice Stephen presents to the crowd, with himself as a light of one who has chosen rightly.
David Baumann is a published writer of nonfiction, science fiction, and short stories. In his ministry as an Episcopal priest, he served congregations in Illinois and California.
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
Church of the Transfiguration, Vail, Colorado
The Diocese of Nandyal – The Church of South India (United)