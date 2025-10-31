The End of Evil

Daily Devotional • October 31

24 He put before them another parable: “The kingdom of heaven may be compared to someone who sowed good seed in his field, 25 but while everybody was asleep an enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and then went away. 26 So when the plants came up and bore grain, then the weeds appeared as well. 27 And the slaves of the householder came and said to him, ‘Master, did you not sow good seed in your field? Where, then, did these weeds come from?’ 28 He answered, ‘An enemy has done this.’ The slaves said to him, ‘Then do you want us to go and gather them?’ 29 But he replied, ‘No, for in gathering the weeds you would uproot the wheat along with them. 30 Let both of them grow together until the harvest, and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, Collect the weeds first and bind them in bundles to be burned, but gather the wheat into my barn.’”

Across the globe today there are major problems confronting humanity. The level of disparity between the rich and the poor in every society is now growing exponentially, keeping many in a state of perpetual poverty. Add to this geo-political power struggles, often couched in a language of the pursuit of peace, and the world has not seen so many displaced persons and refugees since the end of World War II. Daily we see the destruction of cities, national infrastructure, hospitals and schools, and children who are killed or traumatized.

The Christian is challenged in our world to affirm the sovereignty of God. As we say in the Lord’s Prayer, in defiance of all authority and power, evil or otherwise, “For the kingdom, the power, and the glory are yours now and forever.”

Another challenge is that that Church as an institution has within it the evils present in the world. It is not a shield from the evils of the world. But the message of this parable is that it is disastrous to attempt to achieve a “pure” Church in which there are no sinners. In he words of St. Augustine, paraphrasing Jesus, “The church is not a hotel for saints, it is a hospital for sinners.”

Sin is very real, and so we do sin, but God’s forgiveness is offered to the penitent, way beyond the seventy times seven which Jesus says is demanded of us in our relationship with our brothers and sisters. Evil and its antidote — the sovereign love of God — are both witnessed to in the Church, both individually and systemically.

The central events in the saving work of Jesus Christ, namely, the crucifixion and the resurrection, are the resounding affirmation of the fact that human beings may plan evil and give themselves to the power of evil, but ultimately the sovereignty of God stands. Let us then not be discouraged by the presence of evil and wickedness, or give in to compromise or accommodation, because God in his providence stands supreme over the whole created order, and never forsakes those who remain faithful to him.

The Most Rev. Howard K. Gregory is the retired Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and Archbishop of the West Indies.