The End Begins

Daily Devotional • November 7
A Reading from Revelation 15:1-8
1 Then I saw another portent in heaven, great and amazing: seven angels with seven plagues, which are the last, for with them the wrath of God is ended.
2 And I saw what appeared to be a sea of glass mixed with fire and those who had conquered the beast and its image and the number of its name standing beside the sea of glass with harps of God in their hands. 3 And they sing the song of Moses, the servant of God, and the song of the Lamb:
“Great and amazing are your deeds,
Lord God the Almighty!
Just and true are your ways,
King of the nations!
4 Lord, who will not fear
and glorify your name?
For you alone are holy.
All nations will come
and worship before you,
for your judgments have been revealed.”
5 After this I looked, and the temple of the tent of witness in heaven was opened, 6 and out of the temple came the seven angels with the seven plagues, robed in pure bright linen, with golden sashes across their chests. 7 Then one of the four living creatures gave the seven angels seven golden bowls full of the wrath of God, who lives forever and ever; 8 and the temple was filled with smoke from the glory of God and from his power, and no one could enter the temple until the seven plagues of the seven angels were ended.
Meditation
The three great enemies that appeared in chapter 13, the Dragon (Satan), the Beast (the World without God), and the Lamb (the Fake Church) are not yet conquered, but now their day has come. A new Vision in today’s lesson shows us the Victors: seven angels with the seven last plagues, the ultimate spilling out of God’s wrath in the Final Battle; and the faithful who have passed through the true, full, and solid Exodus. The inspiringly gorgeous image of the “sea of glass glowing with fire” is at the center of their stand. These redeemed, equipped by God with the ability to sing, sing the song of great conquest, the song of Moses and the Lamb, i.e. Jesus. These two are the makers of the Old Covenant and the New, the partnered Beginning and its Fulfillment.
All the imagery in this lesson is of immortal beauty and unleashed, supreme, and unconquerable authority—oh my, it’s “the opening of the tabernacle of the covenant law”, its colors are white and gold, those who will carry out the Judgment are angels bearing the wrath of God. Interestingly, the seven golden bowls filled with the wrath of God are given to the angels from one of the four living creatures, symbols of the fullness of the beauty of the perfected world.
And then we see with a shudder that the Temple is filled with smoke from the glory of God, which seals the sanctuary against entry until all the divine wrath is spent; the age of grace, tolerance, and patience is over. There is no more possibility of anyone’s repenting and being saved. That time is past. Now all that is left is the cleansing of the whole world. The number of the redeemed is now filled, those who are on the winning side!
David Baumann is a published writer of nonfiction, science fiction, and short stories. In his ministry as an Episcopal priest, he served congregations in Illinois and California.
