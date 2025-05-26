The Creative Option

Daily Devotional • May 26
A Reading from James 1:1-15
1 James, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ,
To the twelve tribes in the dispersion:
Greetings.
2 My brothers and sisters, whenever you face various trials, consider it all joy,3 because you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance. 4 And let endurance complete its work, so that you may be complete and whole, lacking in nothing.
5 If any of you is lacking in wisdom, ask God, who gives to all generously and ungrudgingly, and it will be given you. 6 But ask in faith, never doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, driven and tossed by the wind.7,8 For the doubter, being double-minded and unstable in every way, must not expect to receive anything from the Lord.
9 Let the brother or sister of humble means boast in having a high position 10 and the rich in having been humbled, because the rich will disappear like a flower in the field. 11 For the sun rises with its scorching heat and withers the field; its flower falls, and its beauty perishes. It is the same way with the rich; in the midst of a busy life, they will wither away.
12 Blessed is anyone who endures temptation. Such a one has stood the test and will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him. 13 No one, when tempted, should say, “I am being tempted by God,” for God cannot be tempted by evil and he himself tempts no one. 14 But one is tempted by one’s own desire, being lured and enticed by it; 15 then, when desire has conceived, it engenders sin, and sin, when it is fully grown, gives birth to death.
Meditation
Early in today’s reading we have a verse oft quoted: “Count it all joy when you meet trials of various kinds.” But when you’re suffering, it’s pretty insufferable to be told to find it joyful. It may be perfectly true—and we may perfectly believe—that suffering molds us in holiness. But it’s one thing to believe it and it’s another to work up “joy” in the midst of the painful process.
What do we do when something hurts? I think most of us have two basic reactions: to try to make it feel better, or to try to tough it out. The life of faith is really no different from suffering. If your foot hurts, you try to ignore it, or you try to do something to make it hurt less. Similarly, in some trials, God seems to draw nearer. Other times we grit our teeth, and, as the Psalmist does in one of the Psalms appointed today, commit ourselves to remembering what God has done in the past, or to what we know to be true about God. But what to do when we’ve remembered the true things until they feel worn out? When God still seems far away? When our ordinary remedies aren’t working very well?
“In the midst of difficulty lies opportunity.” If trials are meant to fashion us in holiness, that is a creative process, and creativity is something God made us for, something that gives us joy when we use it. It doesn’t come to us naturally, because we are fallen, but when we can face a trial with curiosity, and look for opportunity in its midst, and find a way to exercise creativity, it’s easier to also find joy.
Elizabeth Baumann is a seminary graduate, a priest’s wife, and the mother of two small daughters. A transplant from the West Coast, she now lives in “the middle of nowhere” in the Midwest with too many cats.
