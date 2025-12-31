The Catherine Moreland Factor

Daily Devotional • December 31

A Reading from 1 Kings 3:5-14

5 At Gibeon the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream by night, and God said, “Ask what I should give you.” 6 And Solomon said, “You have shown great and steadfast love to your servant my father David because he walked before you in faithfulness, in righteousness, and in uprightness of heart toward you, and you have kept for him this great and steadfast love and have given him a son to sit on his throne today. 7 And now, O Lord my God, you have made your servant king in place of my father David, although I am only a little child; I do not know how to go out or come in. 8 And your servant is in the midst of the people whom you have chosen, a great people so numerous they cannot be numbered or counted. 9 Give your servant, therefore, an understanding mind to govern your people, able to discern between good and evil, for who can govern this great people of yours?” 10 It pleased the Lord that Solomon had asked this. 11 God said to him, “Because you have asked this and have not asked for yourself long life or riches or for the life of your enemies but have asked for yourself understanding to discern what is right, 12 I now do according to your word. Indeed, I give you a wise and discerning mind; no one like you has been before you, and no one like you shall arise after you. 13 I give you also what you have not asked, both riches and honor all your life; no other king shall compare with you. 14 If you will walk in my ways, keeping my statutes and my commandments, as your father David walked, then I will lengthen your life.”

Meditation

There’s something about this lesson that I find off. The widow and her son have been kept miraculously alive through the famine, and she’s developed this close relationship with Elijah through that, so that when her son dies, she shows no compunction about expressing her fresh grief with an accusation against Elijah—against God only by extension. Elijah’s immediate reaction is to plead to God for the boy and raise him. Then, as if she weren’t sure about it before, his mother now says, “I know you are a man of God,”—the very words she used to accuse Elijah.

Well, it’s pretty easy to believe in someone who brings back your dead child, but it’s also easy to believe in someone who makes food out of the thin air. I could say that here we see the mercy of God in, not just sparing her the loss of the widow’s son, but in building her faith, little by little. Like the boy with five loaves and two fish, she gave her last flour and oil to feed Elijah, and has seen it persist while, surely, she has watched her neighbors starve. But the grief of losing her son threatens to undo that faith.

This makes me wonder: what happens when the next grief comes—as in life, it surely will? Can her faith withstand it? We are not told. This lesson is the last we see of her. We are left asking: if God could show such mercy in her grief, why not everyone’s? Why not mine? For this widow, in this grief, the succor came quickly and in the form easiest to accept. It doesn’t usually, and we are asked to trust in God through the grief, believing in something we don’t know if this Old Testament widow had any inkling of—the resurrection of the dead.

Elizabeth Baumann is a seminary graduate, a priest’s wife, and the mother of two small daughters. A transplant from the West Coast, she now lives in “the middle of nowhere” in the Midwest with too many cats.

