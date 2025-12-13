Temple Time

Daily Devotional • December 13

A Reading from Haggai 2:1-9

1 in the seventh month, on the twenty-first day of the month, the word of the Lord came by the prophet Haggai, saying: 2 “Speak now to Zerubbabel son of Shealtiel, governor of Judah, and to Joshua son of Jehozadak, the high priest, and to the remnant of the people, and say: 3 Who is left among you who saw this house in its former glory? How does it look to you now? Is it not in your sight as nothing? 4 Yet now take courage, O Zerubbabel, says the Lord; take courage, O Joshua, son of Jehozadak, the high priest; take courage, all you people of the land, says the Lord; work, for I am with you, says the Lord of hosts, 5 according to the promise that I made you when you came out of Egypt. My spirit abides among you; do not fear. 6 For thus says the Lord of hosts: Once again, in a little while, I will shake the heavens and the earth and the sea and the dry land, 7 and I will shake all the nations, so that the treasure of all nations will come, and I will fill this house with splendor, says the Lord of hosts. 8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, says the Lord of hosts. 9 The latter splendor of this house shall be greater than the former, says the Lord of hosts, and in this place I will give prosperity, says the Lord of hosts.”

Meditation

Here we pick up the setting and promise of the previous reading: a house in ruins and divine encouragement. But now all this is placed in a cosmic context: shaking the heavens, the earth, the sea, the land, the nations. These two verses are celebrated musically: in Handel’s Messiah (“Yet once, it is a little while”), and the great Advent hymn, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” with the last verse beginning “O come, Desire of Nations.” The messianic resonances of Haggai’s verses here are, in Christian eyes, then underlined by v. 9, on the glorious Temple God will build, whom we identity with Jesus’s resurrected body (Jn 2:211), witnessed to in his new body, the Church (Eph 2:21).

There is a challenge here: the cosmic character of the promise is so grand, that it cannot help but be belied by the historical realities of our observed experience. Shaken nations: yes, we know these; earthquakes and tsunamis, yes. But, as Jesus warns, “don’t be deceived” (Mt 24:4-5; 23-24): such signs are not certain. Nor is a truly final cataclysm alluring (2 Pet 3:10-11). And the Church’s witness as Christ’s “temple” is only occasionally “glorious,” let alone “peaceful” (v. 9). St. Peter deals with this challenge in a simple way: collapsing our time into God’s own creative order. “One day is with the Lord as a thousand years” (2 Pet 3:8). What to us is parsed in terms of years and years—shaking and more shaking—is the instantaneous grasp of God’s “with us,” of God’s “spirit” in our midst. Every moment of our seemingly lengthy days of waiting, repentance, and rebuilding is in fact a divine plentitude.

Theologians have talked of “Temple time,” a kind of presence in eternity before God with the hosts of heaven applied to the reality of the Eucharist. “Joining our voices with angels and archangels.” But true “Temple time” is “Jesus’s time.” “Now is the Son of Man glorified!” (Jn 13:31), he proclaims as he heads to his passion, death, and resurrection. The disciple who follows Jesus—true encouragement!—is ever, at every step, entering into the “now” of God’s time, such that Haggai’s promise becomes a world of today.

The Rev. Ephraim Radner, PhD is Professor Emeritus of Historical Theology at Wycliffe College at the University of Toronto. The author of over a dozen books, Dr. Radner was previously rector of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Pueblo, Colorado. His range of pastoral experience includes Burundi, where he worked as a missionary, Haiti, inner-city Cleveland, and Connecticut.

♱

