1 Deliver me from my enemies, O God;

be my fortress against those who are attacking me.

2 Deliver me from evildoers

and save me from those who are after my blood.

3 See how they lie in wait for me!

Fierce men conspire against me

for no offense or sin of mine, Lord.

4 I have done no wrong, yet they are ready to attack me.

Arise to help me; look on my plight!

5 You, Lord God Almighty,

you who are the God of Israel,

rouse yourself to punish all the nations;

show no mercy to wicked traitors.

6 They return at evening,

snarling like dogs,

and prowl about the city.

7 See what they spew from their mouths—

the words from their lips are sharp as swords,

and they think, “Who can hear us?”

8 But you laugh at them, Lord;

you scoff at all those nations.

9 You are my strength, I watch for you;

you, God, are my fortress,

10 my God on whom I can rely.

God will go before me

and will let me gloat over those who slander me.

11 But do not kill them, Lord our shield,

or my people will forget.

In your might uproot them

and bring them down.

12 For the sins of their mouths,

for the words of their lips,

let them be caught in their pride.

For the curses and lies they utter,

13 consume them in your wrath,

consume them till they are no more.

Then it will be known to the ends of the earth

that God rules over Jacob.

14 They return at evening,

snarling like dogs,

and prowl about the city.

15 They wander about for food

and howl if not satisfied.

16 But I will sing of your strength,

in the morning I will sing of your love;

for you are my fortress,

my refuge in times of trouble.

17 You are my strength, I sing praise to you;

you, God, are my fortress,

my God on whom I can rely.

Meditation