Strange Promise

Daily Devotional • June 19

27 A man of God came to Eli and said to him, “Thus the Lord has said: I revealed myself to the family of your ancestor in Egypt when they were slaves to the house of Pharaoh. 28 I chose him out of all the tribes of Israel to be my priest, to go up to my altar, to offer incense, to wear an ephod before me, and I gave to the family of your ancestor all my offerings by fire from the Israelites. 29 Why then look with greedy eye at my sacrifices and my offerings and honor your sons more than me by fattening yourselves on the choicest parts of every offering of my people Israel? 30 Therefore the Lord the God of Israel declares: I promised that your family and the family of your ancestor should go in and out before me forever, but now the Lord declares: Far be it from me, for those who honor me I will honor, and those who despise me shall be treated with contempt. 31 See, a time is coming when I will cut off your strength and the strength of your ancestor’s family. 32 No one in your family shall ever live to old age. 33 The only one of you whom I shall not cut off from my altar shall be spared to weep out his eyes and grieve his heart; all the members of your household shall die by the sword. 34 The fate of your two sons, Hophni and Phinehas, shall be the sign to you: both of them shall die on the same day. 35 I will raise up for myself a faithful priest who shall do according to what is in my heart and in my mind. I will build him a sure house, and he shall go in and out before my anointed one forever. 36 Everyone who is left in your family shall come and prostrate himself before him for a piece of silver or a loaf of bread and shall say, ‘Please put me in one of the priest’s places, that I may eat a morsel of bread.’”

A “man of God” (we are not given a name) visits Eli to tell him two things, which, on their face, appear to be contradictory. On the one hand, he reaffirms God’s promise to the house of Eli: “I promised that your family and the family of your ancestor should go in and out before me forever.” On the other, he prophesies that Eli’s patrilineal line will end, and his two worthless sons, who have preyed upon the women serving at the entrance to the tent of meeting and upon the people who obediently bring their sacrifices, will die on the same day.

We have what appears to be a tension between God’s promises and God’s actions. Eli’s biological line will be cut off, and his lineage will cease to offer sacrifices against the people, and yet, it is also true that he has acted as the father to a mighty prophet, Samuel, and his lineage will live on through him.

We see here a pattern that repeats itself in God’s story. God makes promises to patriarchs, but their children cannot be relied upon to continually renew the covenant on behalf of Israel. So, God raises up a holy woman to bear a son, and this son is grafted into the original line. God thereby brings the world into conformity to his promises.

Although it may at times appear that God has abandoned his promises, before we conclude that he is unreliable, we should look to how he may actually be transforming us in order to fulfill them. Through our transformation we find that the promises are, in fact, fulfilled, even if in ways we didn’t expect.