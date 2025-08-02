Sticking with Us

Daily Devotional • August 2

1 In those days when there was again a great crowd without anything to eat, he called his disciples and said to them, 2 “I have compassion for the crowd because they have been with me now for three days and have nothing to eat. 3 If I send them away hungry to their homes, they will faint on the way—and some of them have come from a great distance.” 4 His disciples replied, “How can one feed these people with bread here in the desert?” 5 He asked them, “How many loaves do you have?” They said, “Seven.”6 Then he ordered the crowd to sit down on the ground, and he took the seven loaves, and after giving thanks he broke them and gave them to his disciples to distribute, and they distributed them to the crowd. 7 They had also a few small fish, and after blessing them he ordered that these, too, should be distributed. 8 They ate and were filled, and they took up the broken pieces left over, seven baskets full. 9 Now there were about four thousand people. And he sent them away. 10 And immediately he got into the boat with his disciples and went to the district of Dalmanutha.

We have another crowd, another wilderness setting, and another day without food. The people have been with Jesus for three days now, and he knows they are hungry. He turns to his disciples. “I have compassion for the crowd,” he says. “If I send them home now, they’ll faint along the way.”

The disciples respond with a familiar kind of skepticism. “How can anyone feed these people with bread here in the desert?” This is not a theoretical question. They have seen Jesus do this before. They were there for the feeding of the five thousand, but somehow they still cannot see clearly who Jesus is.

Jesus does not scold them. He asks, “How many loaves do you have?” They say seven. He gives thanks, breaks the bread, and feeds four thousand people. And again, there are leftovers.

You would think by now the disciples would understand, but they don’t. The next verses show us just how much they still misunderstand. The miracle is not just that Jesus feeds the crowd. The miracle is also that he keeps working with the disciples. He does not leave them behind because they are slow to believe. He does not reject them for missing the point. He feeds the people, and he keeps feeding his followers with grace and patience.

If Jesus stuck with them through their doubts, their fears, and even their repeated forgetfulness, how much more will he stick with us?

Pieter Valk is a licensed professional counselor, the director of EQUIP, and cofounder of the Nashville Family of Brothers, an ecumenically Christian brotherhood for men called to vocational singleness.