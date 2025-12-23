Spiritual Indwelling

Daily Devotional • December 23

A Reading from Luke 1:26-38

26 In the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a town in Galilee called Nazareth, 27 to a virgin engaged to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David. The virgin’s name was Mary. 28 And he came to her and said, “Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you.” 29 But she was much perplexed by his words and pondered what sort of greeting this might be. 30 The angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. 31 And now, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you will name him Jesus. 32 He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High, and the Lord God will give to him the throne of his ancestor David. 33 He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.” 34 Mary said to the angel, “How can this be, since I am a virgin?” 35 The angel said to her, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child to be born will be holy; he will be called Son of God. 36 And now, your relative Elizabeth in her old age has also conceived a son, and this is the sixth month for her who was said to be barren. 37 For nothing will be impossible with God.” 38 Then Mary said, “Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word.” Then the angel departed from her.

Meditation

In today’s Gospel reading, we encounter the annunciation, the moment the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary and announced that she, among all the women in the world, was the one God had chosen to bring his son into the world. As a result of her fiat—that is, her choice to obey God’s will—Mary is a very important person in our tradition. By agreeing to bear Jesus, she plays a crucial role in God’s plan to save the world. What might we learn from her today?

One thing we might consider is that just as Mary’s “yes” meant that she became pregnant with God, so too, in a spiritual sense, can we find ourselves filled with God when we give ourselves over to his will. We won’t experience the physical indwelling of God the same way as Mary, but we can experience his spiritual indwelling. And when we do, our lives can transform the lives of everyone around us, just as the birth of Jesus changed the world.

As we near the end of Advent, consider taking a moment to ask God to enter your life. Is there something you sense God asking you to do? Could you invite him into your life in the same radical way that Mary invited Jesus? Each of us will answer these questions differently. But all of us have the possibility to experience the power of God for whom nothing is impossible.







Elizabeth Hamilton’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

