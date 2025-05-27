Simple Gratitude

Daily Devotional • May 27

11 “Take care that you do not forget the Lord your God by failing to keep his commandments, his ordinances, and his statutes that I am commanding you today. 12 When you have eaten your fill and have built fine houses and live in them 13 and when your herds and flocks have multiplied and your silver and gold is multiplied and all that you have is multiplied, 14 then do not exalt yourself, forgetting the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery, 15 who led you through the great and terrible wilderness, an arid wasteland with poisonous snakes and scorpions. He made water flow for you from flint rock. 16 He fed you in the wilderness with manna that your ancestors did not know, to humble you and to test you and in the end to do you good. 17 Do not say to yourself, ‘My power and the might of my own hand have gotten me this wealth.’ 18 But remember the Lordyour God, for it is he who gives you power to get wealth, so that he may confirm his covenant that he swore to your ancestors, as he is doing today. 19 If you do forget the Lord your God and follow other gods to serve and worship them, I solemnly warn you today that you shall surely perish. 20 Like the nations that the Lord is destroying before you, so shall you perish, because you would not obey the voice of the Lord your God.

A few days ago in our morning Bible lesson with our daughters, we talked about how Christianity flourishes in prison. We could have easily added: wherever it is persecuted, and often among the very poor, but less so among the comfortable.

Our reading this morning from Deuteronomy warns us about this fact of human nature: When we are comfortable, we easily become satisfied with ourselves and spiritually lax. The Israelites will go on from here to show this over and over. When they are in need or trouble, they cry out to God; as soon as the moment passes, they go their own way, never seeming to learn. We are no less dense. It is simply part of human nature—one which, in the modern, developed world, we practically drown in.

If suffering shapes us in holiness, as we contemplated yesterday, what about when we aren’t suffering? How do we avoid this gaping pit of our natures?

The Israelites were told to remember. It’s what Deuteronomy is about, if it can be boiled down to one lesson. Moses warns the people, when they are settled and prosperous and secure, not to forget that it wasn’t always so, to remember what God has done for them, and to remember what God has asked of them in turn.

For us, something similar in simplicity often serves well: gratitude. For the drive-thru coffee we can regularly afford, for the two-day shipping, for the running hot water, and the aspirin in the cabinet, and the clean, comfortable bed at the end of the day. Let us thank God for all these things and remember to ask him to help us use them well.