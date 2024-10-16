Shores Unseen

Daily Devotional • October 16

A Reading from Acts 27:9-26

9 Much time had been lost, and sailing had already become dangerous because by now it was after the Day of Atonement. So Paul warned them, 10 “Men, I can see that our voyage is going to be disastrous and bring great loss to ship and cargo, and to our own lives also.” 11 But the centurion, instead of listening to what Paul said, followed the advice of the pilot and of the owner of the ship. 12 Since the harbor was unsuitable to winter in, the majority decided that we should sail on, hoping to reach Phoenix and winter there. This was a harbor in Crete, facing both southwest and northwest.

13 When a gentle south wind began to blow, they saw their opportunity; so they weighed anchor and sailed along the shore of Crete. 14 Before very long, a wind of hurricane force, called the Northeaster, swept down from the island. 15 The ship was caught by the storm and could not head into the wind; so we gave way to it and were driven along. 16 As we passed to the lee of a small island called Cauda, we were hardly able to make the lifeboat secure, 17 so the men hoisted it aboard. Then they passed ropes under the ship itself to hold it together. Because they were afraid they would run aground on the sandbars of Syrtis, they lowered the sea anchor and let the ship be driven along. 18 We took such a violent battering from the storm that the next day they began to throw the cargo overboard. 19 On the third day, they threw the ship’s tackle overboard with their own hands. 20 When neither sun nor stars appeared for many days and the storm continued raging, we finally gave up all hope of being saved.

21 After they had gone a long time without food, Paul stood up before them and said: “Men, you should have taken my advice not to sail from Crete; then you would have spared yourselves this damage and loss. 22 But now I urge you to keep up your courage, because not one of you will be lost; only the ship will be destroyed. 23 Last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me 24 and said, ‘Do not be afraid, Paul. You must stand trial before Caesar; and God has graciously given you the lives of all who sail with you.’ 25 So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me. 26 Nevertheless, we must run aground on some island.”

Meditation

Have you ever encountered rough weather when engaged in ministry? It seems to go with the territory. Problems can appear out of nowhere and threaten to sink the whole endeavor.

St. Paul had wanted to travel to Rome for a long time. He hadn’t planned on going as a prisoner, but if that was the only option, at least the Romans would pay his traveling expenses (and thwart would-be assassins). But their ship had run straight into a northeaster. After days without stars or sun for navigation, the ship’s chances for survival dwindled.

Would this be the end of Paul’s mission — would he drown in the Mediterranean, along with Luke, his physician companion? Would Luke’s draft of a letter to Theophilus be lost?

As the storm raged, Paul and Luke prayed for everyone on board. It must have been hard to pray for some of those soldiers! At this dark moment an angel brought Paul a message of hope: “Do not be afraid! You will stand before Caesar. And God has granted you the lives of all your shipmates.”

The next morning, Paul called together the cold and hungry passengers. “Courage,” he said. “God has promised that we will live and not die.” Then he got practical: “Eat, so you will have strength to make it to land!” Finally he broke bread and gave thanks, preparing everyone to reach a shore they couldn’t see.

We too are often surprised by messengers of hope when storms assail us. A bequest comes to a non-profit strapped for money. A newcomer at church volunteers to mow the grass. An old friend reconnects, bringing fresh energy. Even a yellow-throated warbler, singing its heart out, can lift our hearts and assure us that God will bring us through.

Then let us, like Paul, encourage others, take practical steps, and thank God for the blessing that is coming, although we cannot see it yet.

Dr. Grace Sears is past vice president of the board of the Living Church Foundation and past president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, as well as former editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Kalima – Province de L’Eglise Anglicane Du Congo

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Pasadena, Maryland