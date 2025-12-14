Sheltering Presence

Daily Devotional • December 14

Psalm 63

O God, you are my God; eagerly I seek you;

my soul thirsts for you, my flesh faints for you,

as in a barren and dry land where there is no water.

Therefore I have gazed upon you in your holy place,

that I might behold your power and your glory.

For your loving-kindness is better than life itself;

my lips shall give you praise.

So will I bless you as long as I live

and lift up my hands in your Name.

My soul is content, as with marrow and fatness,

and my mouth praises you with joyful lips,

When I remember you upon my bed,

and meditate on you in the night watches.

For you have been my helper,

and under the shadow of your wings I will rejoice.

My soul clings to you;

your right hand holds me fast.

[May those who seek my life to destroy it

go down into the depths of the earth;

Let them fall upon the edge of the sword,

and let them be food for jackals.

But the king will rejoice in God;

all those who swear by him will be glad;

for the mouth of those who speak lies shall be stopped.

Meditation

There is a poignant story from 2 Samuel 23 about the time David fled from Saul to the Judean wilderness. His brothers and other men joined David at the “stronghold” at the Cave of Adullam. Obtaining drinkable water for a band of hunted warriors and their dependents must have been a constant challenge. David’s men heard him say, “Oh, that someone would get me a drink from the well near the gate of Bethlehem!” Three of his valiant outlaws did just that: evading the Philistine soldiers occupying Bethlehem, they brought David water from its well. Recognizing that his men had risked their lives to get it, David said it was sacred water—too sacred for him to drink in front of his thirsty band. Instead he poured it out as a drink offering to God.

Psalm 63 sings a thirst of body and soul that cannot be satisfied by water from the well, a thirst for the presence of God. Gathered with others in worship, the singer has known awe at God’s presence. He has found the loving-kindness of Yahweh more satisfying than a banquet, more important than survival. On sleepless nights, he has sensed the sheltering presence of God’s Spirit and found release from fear and troubles in praising the God he loves. God has helped and shielded him; now the singer reaches out again, thirsting for living water, yearning for God to hold him close.

Often when we have sleepless nights, we are tempted to pick through anxieties that loom large in the shadow places of our minds. Psalm 63 offers a path out of the darkness: Remember the loving-kindness of our Saviour, feast on God’s gifts of beauty and wonder, praise him for all the ways he has helped us thus far, and cling to the One who holds us fast.

Dr. Grace Sears is past president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for: