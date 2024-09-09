Seeing Is Not Believing

Daily Devotional • September 9

A Reading from John 10:19-30 19 Again the Jews were divided because of these words. 20 Many of them were saying, “He has a demon and is out of his mind. Why listen to him?” 21 Others were saying, “These are not the words of one who has a demon. Can a demon open the eyes of the blind?” 22 At that time the Festival of the Dedication took place in Jerusalem. It was winter, 23 and Jesus was walking in the temple, in the portico of Solomon. 24 So the Jews gathered around him and said to him, “How long will you keep us in suspense? If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly.” 25 Jesus answered, “I have told you, and you do not believe. The works that I do in my Father’s name testify to me, 26 but you do not believe because you do not belong to my sheep. 27 My sheep hear my voice. I know them, and they follow me. 28 I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one will snatch them out of my hand. 29 My Father, in regard to what he has given me, is greater than all, and no one can snatch them out of the Father’s hand. 30 The Father and I are one.”

Meditation

We’ve probably all seen posters that list the titles of Jesus in the New Testament. The list is impressively long, from the obvious “Son of God” to the obscure “the Door.” The question of who Jesus is infuses the Gospels. “How long will you keep us in suspense?” ask the Jews in today’s lesson. “If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly.” The question is raised by others in a variety of ways.

John the Baptist sent messengers to ask, “Are you the one who is to come?” (Matthew 11:3). Jesus himself pressed the question to the disciples: “Who do you say that I am?” (in three different places). When he stilled the storm, the awestruck disciples ask one another, “Who is this?” (Matthew 8:27; Mark 4:41) The beloved Mary is told right off: “He shall be called the Son of God” (Luke 1:32, 35).

The demons never doubt. “We know who you are!” (Luke 4:34). Thomas gives the fullest answer when he sees the risen Jesus: “My Lord and my God!” (John 20:28). The Jews in today’s lesson ask him to tell them “plainly.” In only one place does Jesus identify himself plainly — to the Samaritan woman at the well. “When the Messiah comes …” she says. “I am he,” Jesus responds (John 4:26).

Telling her plainly completes her faithful expectation, but telling these Jews plainly would destroy the need for faith. Moreover, their intention in asking is most likely seeking a reason to arrest him. After all, his claim to be the Messiah is what clinched the condemnation of him in the mock trial (Luke 22:71).

Jesus’ answer to them today is that his works have already answered their question, though they refuse to believe. George MacDonald put it beautifully in his fantasy, The Princess and the Goblin: “Seeing is not believing; seeing is only seeing.” The key is found in Jesus’ question to Peter: “Do you love me?” (John 21:15-17).

David Baumann has been a priest for more than 50 years. He served in the Dioceses of Los Angeles and Springfield, and has been fully retired for three years. He is a published writer of nonfiction, science fiction, and short stories.

