Daily Devotional • August 16
A Reading from Mark 11:1-11
1 When they were approaching Jerusalem, at Bethphage and Bethany, near the Mount of Olives, he sent two of his disciples 2 and said to them, “Go into the village ahead of you, and immediately as you enter it you will find tied there a colt that has never been ridden; untie it and bring it. 3 If anyone says to you, ‘Why are you doing this?’ just say this: ‘The Lord needs it and will send it back here immediately.’ ” 4 They went away and found a colt tied near a door, outside in the street. As they were untying it, 5 some of the bystanders said to them, “What are you doing, untying the colt?” 6 They told them what Jesus had said, and they allowed them to take it. 7 Then they brought the colt to Jesus and threw their cloaks on it, and he sat on it. 8 Many people spread their cloaks on the road, and others spread leafy branches that they had cut in the fields. 9 Then those who went ahead and those who followed were shouting,
“Hosanna!
Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord!
10 Blessed is the coming kingdom of our ancestor David!
Hosanna in the highest heaven!”
11 Then he entered Jerusalem and went into the temple, and when he had looked around at everything, as it was already late, he went out to Bethany with the twelve.
Meditation
Before it became what the Church would later designate as “Palm Sunday,” this gospel account’s Sunday is the start of the great Passover festival and falls in the week that Jesus would be crucified. Jews came to Jerusalem from all over the Roman world during the week-long celebration to remember the great exodus from Egypt (Ex. 12:37-51). Jesus’ fame had preceded him, and those who had either seen or heard of him were hoping that he would come to the temple (Jn. 11:55-57).
Jesus did come to the temple, not as a mighty warrior king on a horse or in a chariot led by magnificent steeds, but as a humble, gentle, and peaceable king astride a donkey’s colt. The “Hosanna” (a Hebrew expression meaning “Save”) the crowds exclaim is the call inspired by their recognition that Jesus is fulfilling the prophecies of the prophet Zechariah (9:9) and of God’s words to David in 2 Samuel 7:12-14. While they correctly saw Jesus as the fulfillment of these predictions, they did not understand the true nature of his kingship and where it would ultimately lead him. The voices that joyfully cried out “Hosanna” would only days later shout “Crucify him!”
What did the crowd mean when they yelled, “Save”? What sort of kingdom were they proclaiming when they said, “Blessed is the coming kingdom of our Father David”? Why did Jesus change from being “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord” to a despised criminal?
Jesus did come to save, did come to bring the kingdom of God, and did come in the name of the Lord. But he and the Sunday crowd differed as to what those things meant. There is a difference between what we proclaim to be true and what we do when we countenance the Truth. Then we discover that the distance between “Hosanna” and “Crucify him” is very short.
Pamela A. Lewis taught French for 30 years before retirement. A lifelong resident of Queens, New York, she attends Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue and serves on various lay ministries. She writes for The Christian Century and The Living Church and has previously written for The Episcopal New Yorker and Episcopal Journal.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
St. Michael’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Carlsbad, California
The Diocese of Nyang – Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan
