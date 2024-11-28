Risk It All

Daily Devotional • November 28

A Reading from Luke 19:11-27

11 As they were listening to this, he went on to tell a parable, because he was near Jerusalem and because they supposed that the kingdom of God was to appear immediately. 12 So he said, “A nobleman went to a distant region to receive royal power for himself and then return. 13 He summoned ten of his slaves and gave them ten pounds and said to them, ‘Do business with these until I come back.’ 14 But the citizens of his country hated him and sent a delegation after him, saying, ‘We do not want this man to rule over us.’ 15 When he returned, having received royal power, he ordered these slaves to whom he had given the money to be summoned so that he might find out what they had gained by doing business. 16 The first came forward and said, ‘Lord, your pound has made ten more pounds.’ 17 He said to him, ‘Well done, good slave! Because you have been trustworthy in a very small thing, take charge of ten cities.’ 18 Then the second came, saying, ‘Lord, your pound has made five pounds.’ 19 He said to him, ‘And you, rule over five cities.’ 20 Then the other came, saying, ‘Lord, here is your pound. I wrapped it up in a piece of cloth, 21 for I was afraid of you, because you are a harsh man; you take what you did not deposit and reap what you did not sow.’ 22 He said to him, ‘I will judge you by your own words, you wicked slave! You knew, did you, that I was a harsh man, taking what I did not deposit and reaping what I did not sow? 23 Why, then, did you not put my money into the bank? Then when I returned, I could have collected it with interest.’ 24 He said to the bystanders, ‘Take the pound from him and give it to the one who has ten pounds.’ 25 (And they said to him, ‘Lord, he has ten pounds!’) 26 ‘I tell you, to all those who have, more will be given, but from those who have nothing, even what they have will be taken away. 27 But as for these enemies of mine who did not want me to rule over them—bring them here and slaughter them in my presence.’”

Meditation

This parable tells of three people entrusted with great responsibility. Each would have to risk much to earn a return on investment. If their plans for using the money failed, they would have little hope of being able to pay back the master.

The first two servants take the risk and double the master’s money, and the reward for faithfulness is more responsibility. Then comes the last servant who in his fear risks nothing, not even putting it in the bank to earn interest. Instead, he took what was entrusted to him and hid it with no potential for gain.

Living the Gospel involves an element of risk. There is risk inherent in saying, “I love you,” in asking for forgiveness, or in offering to reconcile with someone who has hurt you. There is the chance that in our vulnerability we may be rejected or hurt.

God has invested great love in Jesus’ life and ministry — his death and resurrection — and he asks that we share that love with others. It is a step of faith to take the risk to love. It is the grace of God working through us that does the heavy lifting as we learn to give as we have been given and forgive as we have been forgiven.

We invest the love of God in others according to faith, not fear. In Jesus Christ, let’s risk it all, for his grace is sufficient and his love never fails.

The Rev. Benjamin Hankinson serves as Director of Community Life and Operations for his alma mater, Nashotah House Theological Seminary. He also serves as Priest-in-Charge of St. James Episcopal Church in West Bend, Wisconsin.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Kirinyaga – The Anglican Church of Kenya

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Baton Rouge, Louisiana