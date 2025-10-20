Return of the Unclean

Daily Devotional • October 20

46 While he was still speaking to the crowds, his mother and his brothers were standing outside, wanting to speak to him. 47 Someone told him, “Look, your mother and your brothers are standing outside, wanting to speak to you.” 48 But to the one who had told him this, Jesus replied, “Who is my mother, and who are my brothers?” 49 And pointing to his disciples, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! 50 For whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.”

43 “When the unclean spirit has gone out of a person, it wanders through waterless regions looking for a resting place, but it finds none. 44 Then it says, ‘I will return to my house from which I came.’ When it returns, it finds it empty, swept, and put in order. 45 Then it goes and brings along seven other spirits more evil than itself, and they enter and live there, and the last state of that person is worse than the first. So will it be also with this evil generation.”

Most of us are familiar with the saying that nature abhors a vacuum. It would appear that this applies not just to the natural but to the spiritual.

We know of examples of New Year’s resolutions, diets, spring cleaning, and the practice of Lenten discipline and denial. All commendable things in themselves. We know that by not staying the course, the rebound can be more devastating than before. Not surprisingly, some persons abandon making resolutions.

This rather strange saying of Jesus about impure and wicked spirits comes within the context of Jesus’ teaching on discipleship. Consider the subsequent parable of the sower. All the various soils receive the same seed, but the result is different for each. Perhaps the unfruitful soil represents persons who resolve to do the good, but that emptying of the demonic to welcome new life is transitory, thereby allowing the return of an impure spirit, signified as birds devouring the seeds, soil that allows no of depth, or thorns that choke the life out of the fledging new plant.

In 2 Peter 2:20 there is a similar image of spiritual degeneration when the commitment of faith in Jesus Christ is abandoned: “For if, after they have escaped the defilements of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, they are again entangled in them and overpowered, the last state has become worse for them than the first.”

The idea that Matthew wants us to understand is that Jesus’ presence among his disciples cleanses a space previously occupied by evil spirits. But if his people ignore the signs present in his ministry and simply claim religious pedigree, their last state will be worse than the former. By way of contrast, those who adhere to his teaching will become family.

While it may not always be religious pedigree, attributing to a single aspect of the faith some kind of absolute quality can close our hearts and enable the return of the more wicked spirits. Let us consider how religious affirmations converted into political agenda can harm those most in need, all in the name of maintaining purity.

The Most Rev. Howard K. Gregory is the retired Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and Archbishop of the West Indies.