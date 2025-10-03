Restrict Yourself

Daily Devotional • October 3
A Reading from 1 Corinthians 9:16-27
16 If I proclaim the gospel, this gives me no ground for boasting, for an obligation is laid on me, and woe to me if I do not proclaim the gospel! 17 For if I do this of my own will, I have a wage, but if not of my own will, I am entrusted with a commission. 18 What then is my wage? Just this: that in my proclamation I may make the gospel free of charge, so as not to make full use of my rights in the gospel.
19 For though I am free with respect to all, I have made myself a slave to all, so that I might gain all the more. 20 To the Jews I became as a Jew, in order to gain Jews. To those under the law I became as one under the law (though I myself am not under the law) so that I might gain those under the law. 21 To those outside the law I became as one outside the law (though I am not outside God’s law but am within Christ’s law) so that I might gain those outside the law. 22 To the weak I became weak, so that I might gain the weak. I have become all things to all people, that I might by all means save some. 23 I do it all for the sake of the gospel, so that I might become a partner in it.
24 Do you not know that in a race the runners all compete, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win it. 25 Athletes exercise self-control in all things; they do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable one. 26 So I do not run aimlessly, nor do I box as though beating the air, 27 but I punish my body and enslave it, so that after proclaiming to others I myself should not be disqualified.
Meditation
Our epistle reading is a dense passage but one that can be better understood when considered in two ways: restriction and redeployment. St. Paul defends his status as an apostle by detailing how he restricts and redeploys his rights and privileges as an apostle. Though he is free in Christ, he has become a slave to all people (v. 19). Though he is not under the law, he will live under it to win those under it to Christ. Paul is not simply comfortable restricting his rights—he is committed to this laying down of privilege in order to then redeploy his rights as a means to help others trust in Jesus as Lord.
Paul uses his rights like a servant to people, not a master above them. This servile disposition did not fly among the prideful, status-hungry Corinthian believers and their vision of a true apostle. The apostle’s commitment to be “all things to all people”—both Jew and Gentile—reminds us that the blessing of the gospel is shared with others as we move toward them at a cost to ourselves.
How much of our understanding of outreach, mission, or evangelism demands non-Christians to come to us, on our terms, in a way fully pleasing and acceptable to our standards? How often do you or I list out all our rights, freedoms, assets, and privileges—and then think, now how can I restrict and redeploy these for the sake of the gospel?
Paul’s mindset is a challenge to our comfortable religious teaching and ethics. But Paul’s mindset was not purely self-generated. Paul has received “the mind of Christ” (1 Cor. 2:16). 1 Corinthians 9:16-27 carries resonances of the incarnational pattern of Jesus, who did not lay hold of his divine privileges, but laid them down to become human like us (Phil. 2:5ff). Just as the mind of Christ shaped Paul, so too Christ will shape us, for in the gospel we share in his blessings: his mindset, his body, his salvation.
Claude Atcho is the pastor of Church of the Resurrection in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is the author of Reading Black Books: How African American Literature Can Make Our Faith More Whole and Just.
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
St. David’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Cocoa Beach, Florida
The Diocese of Oyo – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)