Daily Devotional • December 17

A Reading from Zechariah 3:1-10

3 Then he showed me the high priest Joshua standing before the angel of the Lord and the accuser standing at his right hand to accuse him. 2 And the Lord said to the accuser, “The Lord rebuke you, O accuser! The Lord who has chosen Jerusalem rebuke you! Is not this man a brand plucked from the fire?” 3 Now Joshua was wearing filthy clothes as he stood before the angel. 4 The angel said to those who were standing before him, “Take off his filthy clothes.” And to him he said, “See, I have taken your guilt away from you, and I will clothe you with festal apparel.” 5 And he said, “Let them put a clean turban on his head.” So they put a clean turban on his head and clothed him with apparel, and the angel of the Lord was standing by.

6 Then the angel of the Lord warned Joshua, saying 7 “Thus says the Lord of hosts: If you will walk in my ways and keep my requirements, then you shall rule my house and have charge of my courts, and I will give you the right of access among those who are standing here. 8 Now listen, Joshua, high priest, you and your colleagues who sit before you! For they are an omen of things to come: I am going to bring my servant the Branch. 9 For on the stone that I have set before Joshua, on a single stone with seven facets, I will engrave its inscription, says the Lord of hosts, and I will remove the guilt of this land in a single day. 10 On that day, says the Lord of hosts, you shall invite each other to come under your vine and fig tree.”

Meditation

In Zechariah’s vision, Joshua is wearing filthy clothes, clearly unbefitting for a High Priest of Yahweh. Satan rakes up Joshua’s past to shame him, but the angel of the Lord intervenes. Joshua has been rescued and forgiven: “a brand plucked from the fire.” The angel instructs those around Zechariah—the colleagues that may have been gossiping about him—to strip off the filthy clothes, just as God has stripped away his guilt, and dress him in clean clothes with a new priestly turban for his head. His past does not disqualify him for holy service because God has made him clean. Not only that—Joshua is a sign of the future Yeshua who will cleanse the whole nation.

Dorothy Sayers, whom we honor this day as a holy woman, also had a past. She had a child with a married man in 1934, placed the child with her cousin and went on to support herself and her child with a day job in advertising and the wildly popular Peter Wimsey novels. In the 1930s she wrote a play for the Canterbury Festival, followed in the 1940s with her 12-part radio series on the life of Christ, “The Man Born to be King.” She devoted the rest of her life to translating Dante’s Divine Comedy. Yet she refused an honorary doctorate from Lambeth, objecting that she was not “a more convincing type of Christian.” After presenting Jesus in everyday speech to all of Great Britain via radio, she still felt unworthy.

When we do wrong or fail to do right, God calls us to repent; forgiven, we strive to mend our ways. Sometimes an accusing voice in our heads still torments us: “Look at your dirty clothes! You can’t serve God!” In faith we can respond: What God has cleansed, do not call unclean!

Dr. Grace Sears is past president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for: