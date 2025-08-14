Daily Devotional • August 14
A Reading from 2 Samuel 15:1-18
1 After this Absalom provided for himself a chariot and horses and fifty men to run ahead of him. 2 Absalom used to rise early and stand beside the road into the gate, and when anyone brought a suit before the king for judgment, Absalom would call out and say, “From what city are you?” When the person said, “Your servant is of such and such a tribe in Israel,”3 Absalom would say, “See, your claims are good and right, but there is no one deputed by the king to hear you.” 4 Absalom would also say, “If only I were judge in the land! Then all who had a suit or cause might come to me, and I would give them justice.” 5 Whenever people came near to do obeisance to him, he would put out his hand and take hold of them and kiss them. 6 Thus Absalom did to every Israelite who came to the king for judgment, so Absalom stole the hearts of the people of Israel.
7 At the end of four years Absalom said to the king, “Please let me go to Hebron and pay the vow that I have made to the Lord. 8 For your servant made a vow while I lived at Geshur in Aram: If the Lord will indeed bring me back to Jerusalem, then I will serve the Lord in Hebron.” 9 The king said to him, “Go in peace.” So he got up and went to Hebron. 10 But Absalom sent secret messengers throughout all the tribes of Israel, saying, “As soon as you hear the sound of the trumpet, then shout: Absalom has become king at Hebron!” 11 Two hundred men from Jerusalem went with Absalom; they were invited guests, and they went in innocence, knowing nothing of the matter.12 While Absalom was offering the sacrifices, he sent for Ahithophel the Gilonite, David’s counselor, from his city Giloh. The conspiracy grew in strength, and the people with Absalom kept increasing.
13 A messenger came to David, saying, “The hearts of the Israelites have gone after Absalom.” 14 Then David said to all his officials who were with him at Jerusalem, “Get up! Let us flee, or there will be no escape for us from Absalom. Hurry, or he will soon overtake us, and bring disaster down upon us, and attack the city with the edge of the sword.” 15 The king’s officials said to the king, “Your servants are ready to do whatever our lord the king decides.” 16 So the king left, followed by all his household, except ten concubines whom he left behind to look after the house. 17 The king left, followed by all the people, and they stopped at the last house. 18 All his officials passed by him, and all the Cherethites, and all the Pelethites, and all the six hundred Gittites who had followed him from Gath passed on before the king.
Meditation
Parents’ mistakes are often reflected in their children’s lives, which can be unforgiving mirrors of the father’s or mother’s past transgressions. David may be experiencing this in today’s passages, where his son Absalom’s actions are a replay and enlargement of his own past misdeeds. God predicted that David’s family would suffer because of his sin against Bathsheba and Uriah. Although God forgave David, he did not cancel the consequences of his sin.
Absalom “steals men’s hearts” by effectively appealing to the populace’s dissatisfactions and frustrations with David. He manipulates the people by manipulating his placement to be in the right location (by the city gate), by cultivating an impressive image (with horses and chariots, and fifty men to run before him), and by manipulating words (“Your case is good and right but there is no representative/deputy of the king to hear you”; and “If I were appointed judge in the land”). It is through calculated enticement and cultivation of Israel’s grievances rather than outright violence that Absalom succeeds in building his conspiracy and eventual coup. David is also an aging king, whose sins diminished his standing, both of which did not inspire confidence in his people and which presented as unappealing qualities in contrast to the younger and (seemingly) more skilled Absalom. The people were disposed to hail the beams of the rising, than to exult in those of the setting, sun, as one Bible commentator has observed.
David’s hurt and endangerment notwithstanding, we take note that some of his finest psalms come during the days of Absalom’s rebellion. One such psalm describes his feelings of betrayal over a top aide who defects to Absalom’s side: “Even my own familiar friend in whom I trusted, who ate my bread, has lifted up his heel against me” (Ps. 41:9). And as he watched a procession of those who were faithful to him leave Jerusalem to safety, “Oh that I had wings like a dove! I would fly away and be at rest” (Ps. 55:4).
We may wonder why David did not simply crush the rebellion. It was widespread and could not have been easily suppressed; David did not want Jerusalem to be destroyed, and David still cared for his son and did not want to hurt him. He expected to return soon and thereby left ten of his concubines to take care of the palace.
It was not an alien army that overthrew Israel’s greatest king, most sublime poet, and a prophet of the Most High God, but it was Absalom’s impatience coupled with an unfaithful and fickle people that brought about David’s downfall. While David’s sufferings and exile from his throne anticipate the sufferings of Christ, David regains his throne, whereas Christ is abandoned by his disciples and will not regain his throne until after his death, resurrection, and ascension. This story cautions us to avoid the seductions of a would-be leader’s style rather than to seek out his substance. May our rebellion be against powers and principalities rather than against godly leadership.
Pamela A. Lewis taught French for 30 years before retirement. A lifelong resident of Queens, New York, she attends Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue and serves on various lay ministries. She writes for The Christian Century and The Living Church and has previously written for The Episcopal New Yorker and Episcopal Journal.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
The Episcopal Diocese of Iowa
The Diocese of Nyahururu – The Anglican Church of Kenya
Pamela A. Lewis is a member of Saint Thomas Church, Fifth Avenue, in New York City. She writes on topics of faith.