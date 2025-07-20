Presenting Our Selves

Daily Devotional • July 20

1 I appeal to you therefore, brothers and sisters, on the basis of God’s mercy, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your reasonable act of worship. 2 Do not be conformed to this age, but be transformed by the renewing of the mind, so that you may discern what is the will of God—what is good and acceptable and perfect.

Every week in our Euchrasitic celebration, in the words of the old Prayer Book canon, we present “our selves, our souls and bodies, to be a reasonable, holy, and living sacrifice.” By presenting ourselves and partaking in the Holy Eucharist, we avail ourselves of Lord’s grace and blessing—the nutriment and provision intended for all baptized Christians at every Eucharistic celebration. Therefore, Saint Paul’s appeal “to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship” is not just for first century Christians in Rome, but an appeal to the universal Church. It is an appeal for every Christian approaching the altar of God to prepare themselves to receive our Lord’s Body and Blood, and to prepare themselves to have their bodies transformed by our Lord’s Body and Blood.

Every Sunday, as we get into our cars, walk through the doors of our parish church, and kneel in prayer, we are preparing our bodies to receive our Lord in the most holy sacrament. But the nourishment and splendor of Lord’s self-offering does not culminate at the communion rail, but like a seed that is planted into the ground, it inevitably begins to germinate in our hearts. Transforming and renewing our minds to discern the will of God in our lives—what is good and acceptable and perfect.

While the source of every transformation and renewal in our lives is the Lord, we are invited to participate in this process by bringing our selves, our whole selves, to God in our Eucharistic celebration and in our prayers. We are invited to present to the Lord all that we are thankful for and all that consumes us. This is because to be truly transformed and renewed, we need to be willing to have our Lord touch every aspect of our lives. On this and every Lord’s Day, present yourself, your whole self—the good, the bad, and the ugly—to the Lord. In order that you may truly dwell in him and you in him.



The Reverend Carlos de la Torre serves as rector of the Church of the Ascension, Chicago.