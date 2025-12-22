Preparing Our Hearts for God

Daily Devotional • December 22

St. Thomas, Apostle

A Reading from Luke 1:1-25

1 Since many have undertaken to compile a narrative about the events that have been fulfilled among us, 2 just as they were handed on to us by those who from the beginning were eyewitnesses and servants of the word, 3 I, too, decided, as one having a grasp of everything from the start, to write a well-ordered account for you, most excellent Theophilus, 4 so that you may have a firm grasp of the words in which you have been instructed.

5 In the days of King Herod of Judea, there was a priest named Zechariah, who belonged to the priestly order of Abijah. His wife was descended from the daughters of Aaron, and her name was Elizabeth. 6 Both of them were righteous before God, living blamelessly according to all the commandments and regulations of the Lord. 7 But they had no children because Elizabeth was barren, and both were getting on in years.

8 Once when he was serving as priest before God during his section’s turn of duty, 9 he was chosen by lot, according to the custom of the priesthood, to enter the sanctuary of the Lord to offer incense. 10 Now at the time of the incense offering, the whole assembly of the people was praying outside.11 Then there appeared to him an angel of the Lord, standing at the right side of the altar of incense. 12 When Zechariah saw him, he was terrified, and fear overwhelmed him. 13 But the angel said to him, “Do not be afraid, Zechariah, for your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you will name him John. 14 You will have joy and gladness, and many will rejoice at his birth, 15 for he will be great in the sight of the Lord. He must never drink wine or strong drink; even before his birth he will be filled with the Holy Spirit. 16 He will turn many of the people of Israel to the Lord their God. 17 With the spirit and power of Elijah he will go before him, to turn the hearts of parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous, to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.” 18 Zechariah said to the angel, “How can I know that this will happen? For I am an old man, and my wife is getting on in years.” 19 The angel replied, “I am Gabriel. I stand in the presence of God, and I have been sent to speak to you and to bring you this good news. 20 But now, because you did not believe my words, which will be fulfilled in their time, you will become mute, unable to speak, until the day these things occur.”

21 Meanwhile the people were waiting for Zechariah and wondering at his delay in the sanctuary. 22 When he did come out, he was unable to speak to them, and they realized that he had seen a vision in the sanctuary. He kept motioning to them and remained unable to speak. 23 When his time of service was ended, he returned to his home.

24 After those days his wife Elizabeth conceived, and for five months she remained in seclusion. She said, 25 “This is what the Lord has done for me in this time, when he looked favorably on me and took away the disgrace I have endured among my people.”





Meditation

The season of Advent is where John the Baptist shines. Today, we retell the story of his birth. All throughout Advent and the start of Christmas, we recall John’s life devoted to making “ready a people prepared for the Lord,” as the Angel Gabriel puts it in our Gospel reading from today.

John the Baptist spent his life preparing the Israelites for Jesus. What does it mean to prepare the way for God? How might you and I prepare our own hearts for God to enter? Advent is an excellent season to reflect on how we might make ourselves open, ready, and expectant to receive God, because Advent is a season of anticipating the coming of Jesus—as we remember the day he was born, look forward to the day he will come again, and anticipate the ways he will enter our lives even now, in the present.

I, for one, love the idea of spending some time preparing my heart for God. It’s true that God is always close to us, always privy to our innermost longings and fears, our evil impulses and our tender desires to do good. But often, and especially in a busy season like the one leading up to Christmas, the noise of our contemporary culture with its flashy technology and addictive consumerism and day-to-day troubles, can distract us from experiencing God’s nearness and love.

This Advent, what would it look like to spend a little bit of time—even just a few minutes—sitting quietly, breathing deeply, and preparing our hearts to receive God? Maybe this will feel silly when there’s so much on our to-do lists. But this form of quiet preparation can create an essential space within us to truly know God’s presence. In fact, it is such an important practice, God sent John the Baptist ahead of Jesus, knowing, I imagine, that it might be too much for the Israelites to receive Jesus without some time to prepare. Take this as a sign that you and I are meant to ready our hearts for Christ, also.

Elizabeth Hamilton’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

