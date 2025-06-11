Power and Control

Daily Devotional • June 11
A Reading from Acts 6:1-15
1 Now during those days, when the disciples were increasing in number, the Hellenists complained against the Hebrews because their widows were being neglected in the daily distribution of food. 2 And the Twelve called together the whole community of the disciples and said, “It is not right that we should neglect the word of God in order to wait on tables. 3 Therefore, brothers and sisters, select from among yourselves seven men of good standing, full of the Spirit and of wisdom, whom we may appoint to this task, 4 while we, for our part, will devote ourselves to prayer and to serving the word.” 5 What they said pleased the whole community, and they chose Stephen, a man full of faith and the Holy Spirit, together with Philip, Prochorus, Nicanor, Timon, Parmenas, and Nicolaus, a proselyte of Antioch. 6 They had these men stand before the apostles, who prayed and laid their hands on them.
7 The word of God continued to spread; the number of the disciples increased greatly in Jerusalem, and a great many of the priests became obedient to the faith.
8 Stephen, full of grace and power, did great wonders and signs among the people. 9 Then some of those who belonged to the synagogue of the Freedmen (as it was called), Cyrenians, Alexandrians, and others of those from Cilicia and Asia, stood up and argued with Stephen. 10 But they could not withstand the wisdom and the Spirit with which he spoke. 11 Then they secretly instigated some men to say, “We have heard him speak blasphemous words against Moses and God.” 12 They stirred up the people as well as the elders and the scribes; then they suddenly confronted him, seized him, and brought him before the council. 13 They set up false witnesses who said, “This man never stops saying things against this holy place and the law, 14 for we have heard him say that this Jesus of Nazareth will destroy this place and will change the customs that Moses handed on to us.” 15 And all who sat in the council looked intently at him, and they saw that his face was like the face of an angel.
Meditation
The religious and community leaders tolerate the apostles for a while, but soon things come to a head. A man named Stephen would be stoned and the early Christians scattered. It all started with a simple complaint.
It is sometimes easy to forget that Jesus’ first followers were subject to social and cultural divisions similar to the ones we face today. As the young movement grows, the Hellenists complain that the Hebrews are neglecting Hellenist widows in a daily distribution of food.
Hellenists were Greek-speaking Jewish people. That is, they were Jewish people who had assumed the language, customs, and culture of Greek people. The Mediterranean world was more diverse than we might imagine, and traditionalist Jews were often skeptical of Jews who picked up ways of living from gentiles.
The resolution to the argument between Hellenistic and traditionalist Jews is instructive. The twelve apostles gather to discuss the complaint, and they arrive at the conclusion that they cannot solve the problem on their own. Rather than using their authority to suppress the grumbling Hellenists, they empower seven more leaders to ensure that they are serving the widows in their community. Stephen is one of these leaders. This division of leadership hints at a cruciform pattern of giving away power rather than grasping power.
The apostles’ elegant solution is contrasted with the unfortunate situation described in verses 8-15. As Stephen is performing great “wonders and signs,” a group from the synagogue of the Freedmen challenge him. Apparently, Stephen’s arguments are persuasive, because “they could not withstand the wisdom and the Spirit with which he was speaking” (v. 10). Instead of finding a peaceful way to resolve their disagreement, the leaders of that synagogue choose to arrest him, bring him before the council of Jewish leaders, and falsely accuse him.
The apostles choose empowerment. The Freedmen and their conspirators choose control. Stephen is caught in the middle.
Dr. Jim Watkins is associate dean of academic affairs at Nashotah House Theological Seminary. He lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with his wife, four boys, a dog, a cat, and lots of houseplants.
♱
Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer
Today we pray for:
The Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina
The Diocese of Mumias – The Anglican Church of Kenya