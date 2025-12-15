Daily Devotional • December 15

A Reading from Matthew 24:15-31

15 “So when you see the desolating sacrilege, spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place (let the reader understand), 16 then those in Judea must flee to the mountains; 17 the one on the housetop must not go down to take things from the house; 18 the one in the field must not turn back to get a coat. 19 Woe to those who are pregnant and to those who are nursing infants in those days! 20 Pray that your flight may not be in winter or on a Sabbath. 21 For at that time there will be great suffering, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be.22 And if those days had not been cut short, no one would be saved, but for the sake of the elect those days will be cut short. 23 Then if anyone says to you, ‘Look! Here is the Messiah!’ or ‘There he is!’—do not believe it. 24 For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and produce great signs and wonders, to lead astray, if possible, even the elect. 25 Take note, I have told you beforehand. 26 So, if they say to you, ‘Look! He is in the wilderness,’ do not go out. If they say, ‘Look! He is in the inner rooms,’ do not believe it. 27 For as the lightning comes from the east and flashes as far as the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. 28 Wherever the corpse is, there the eagles will gather.

29 “Immediately after the suffering of those days

the sun will be darkened,

and the moon will not give its light;

the stars will fall from heaven,

and the powers of heaven will be shaken.

30 “Then the sign of the Son of Man will appear in heaven, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see ‘the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven’ with power and great glory. 31 And he will send out his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.

Meditation

The third week of Advent brings us apocalyptic readings that dazzle and perplex us. What did Jesus’ disciples make of the warnings in Matthew 24? What should we learn from them now?

For one thing, we are warned to distrust any leader who makes god-like claims; Jesus says false prophets and fake Messiahs will multiply. In the 1st century, Caesar claimed to be the son of god. In the 20th century, Jim Jones led his American followers to their deaths, and Sun Myung Moon claimed he was the second coming of Christ (Americans nicknamed his thousands of followers “moonies”). In this century, Christians in China have been told to replace pictures of Jesus with portraits of Chairman Xi Jinping.

Jesus’ discourse could apply to the destruction of the temple in 70 AD when Titus destroyed Jerusalem and took the ark of the covenant and the golden lampstand to Rome; yes, that was a sacrilege and a time to flee. Josephus tells us that when Jerusalem fell, the Romans crucified its residents until there was no more wood to make crosses. It was a time of great suffering.

Times of great suffering have occurred since—witness the six million who suffered and died in Hitler’s concentration camps (Corrie TenBoom testified that even in that hell she experienced the presence of Christ). Yet Jesus’ words in Matthew envision something worse: a dystopian world and disruptions in the solar system—a desperately troubled time before Christ’s return in power and glory.

When dire events wrack planet earth, Jesus tells us: “Take note, I have told you.” So we need not be surprised or fear that God has forgotten us. We follow a risen Saviour who said, “Peace I leave with you, my I peace I give you … Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not be afraid” (John 14:27).

Dr. Grace Sears is past president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross.

♱

