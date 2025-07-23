Daily Devotional • July 23

35 On that day, when evening had come, he said to them, “Let us go across to the other side.” 36 And leaving the crowd behind, they took him with them in the boat, just as he was. Other boats were with him. 37 A great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that the boat was already being swamped. 38 But he was in the stern, asleep on the cushion, and they woke him up and said to him, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” 39 And waking up, he rebuked the wind and said to the sea, “Be silent! Be still!” Then the wind ceased, and there was a dead calm. 40 He said to them, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?” 41 And they were filled with great fear and said to one another, “Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?”

“Let us go to the other side.” With these words, Saint Mark maps a movement in our Lord’s ministry from the Judean countryside to Gentile territory. After ministering at home, our Lord and his disciples now begin their sojourn to new lands. Gentile territory where they will be faced with a good amount of hostility and rejection. While I’m sure much could be analyzed of our Lord’s ministry on “the other side,” Saint Mark’s gospel is operating at two times the speed of the other gospel accounts. Saint Mark’s gospel begins with a declaration of the Good News, the calling of his first disciples, and immediately to our Lord’s baptism by John in the Jordan. From the beginning of Saint Mark’s gospel, our Lord is on the go.

But before our Lord and the disciples are able to reach the other side of the lake, a great windstorm halts their journey. Understandably, the disciples panic but our Lord is sound asleep. Upon waking him, our Lord calms the storm and asks the disciples quite poignantly, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?” A question which the disciples could have easily and, equally poignantly, could have answered: “Because we were drowning and you were sleeping!”

Notwithstanding the disciples’ sense of the peril, the storm is but a type, a foreshadowing, of the storm the disciples will soon face on the cross—where our Lord is not just sound asleep but dead. Saint Mark’s gospel has often been described as a passion narrative with a long introduction because of Saint Mark’s detailed focus on our Lord’s final events in Jerusalem. While on the water, the disciples witnessed our Lord calm the sea and the wind, but soon on the cross the disciples will witness our Lord command heaven and hell. On the cross, the ultimate storm, our Lord reveals his self-offering love and saving grace. We no longer need to fear what lies on the other side if we but place our trust, hope, and faith in the Lord.

The Reverend Carlos de la Torre serves as rector of the Church of the Ascension, Chicago.