Mystery at Work

Daily Devotional • November 7

A Reading from Luke 13:10-17

10 Now he was teaching in one of the synagogues on the Sabbath. 11 And just then there appeared a woman with a spirit that had crippled her for eighteen years. She was bent over and was quite unable to stand up straight. 12 When Jesus saw her, he called her over and said, “Woman, you are set free from your ailment.” 13 When he laid his hands on her, immediately she stood up straight and began praising God. 14 But the leader of the synagogue, indignant because Jesus had cured on the Sabbath, kept saying to the crowd, “There are six days on which work ought to be done; come on those days and be cured and not on the Sabbath day.” 15 But the Lord answered him and said, “You hypocrites! Does not each of you on the Sabbath untie his ox or his donkey from the manger and lead it to water?16 And ought not this woman, a daughter of Abraham whom Satan bound for eighteen long years, be set free from this bondage on the Sabbath day?”17 When he said this, all his opponents were put to shame, and the entire crowd was rejoicing at all the wonderful things being done by him.

Meditation

The mustard seed is a parable which can vividly capture the imagination. Every time I cook a curry with black mustard seeds popping and sputtering in hot oil, my mind goes back to the scriptures! From the smallness of this little black speck of nothing much, once buried in the secret dark places of the earth, comes forth a tree which exists not solely for itself, but to shelter the birds of the air. I cannot help but link the text, whether St. Luke would want me to or not, with John 12, when Jesus tells his followers: “Very truly, I tell you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain; but if it dies, it bears much fruit.”

There is something deeply moving about parables like this, when Jesus uses the events of the everyday to reveal the mystery that is at work: the kingdom of God which is breaking in upon us. There really is a delicious ordinariness, or accessibility, to this story, in the very fact that it has no “supernatural” element or even much of a plotline. Yet this parable reveals the grandeur and mystery of God, whose work of creation from nothing and chaos is ever-present, ever-miraculous, and ever carried out in tender love for that which God creates.

It is certainly counter-intuitive, the planting of a seed. Going down into the dark, in order to grow up into the light. It is mysterious, bizarre, and strange. It takes an act of faith to believe that a seed, something that looks small and inert, holds within it the capacity for growth and life. It takes an act of faith to think that by going down into darkness, new light may dawn. And yet this is what the message of our Easter faith insists — that God can work to bring new life in the darkness in more ways than we can begin to grasp.

The Reverend Cara Greenham Hancock is a deacon serving in the Anglican Church of Australia, as a curate at the parish of St Stephen and St Mary, Mount Waverley.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Pungue River – Igreja Anglicana de Mocambique e Angola

Saint James School, Hagerstown, Maryland