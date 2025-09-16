Daily Devotional • September 16

12 Now when Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew to Galilee. 13 He left Nazareth and made his home in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, 14 so that what had been spoken through the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled: 15 “Land of Zebulun, land of Naphtali, on the road by the sea, across the Jordan, Galilee of the gentiles— 16 the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” 17 From that time Jesus began to proclaim, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.”

Repentance is a tricky word for many of us. Yet as Jesus launches his public ministry in Matthew’s Gospel, “repent” is his first word. It merits our close attention.

Here and throughout the New Testament, the Greek word “metanoia” is translated as repent. We’ve heard the sermons: metanoia literally means to “turn around.” God is pointing one way—we’re off course. It’s time to change direction. Turn around!

That’s helpful, but there’s a complementary meaning in classical Greek worth knowing. Metanoia also suggests hindsight and the impact it can have. In Greek mythical imagination, metanoia was a shadowy companion of the god Kairos. Kairos symbolized the fleeting, opportune moment—the instant a warrior must strike, the moment to show courage or love, to say what needs to be said, before it’s too late. Metanoia followed close behind kairos, whispering in hindsight:

Why didn’t I take the chance?

Why didn’t I speak before he died?

Why did I lie?

Why wasn’t I there?

Metanoia recognizes, too late, that kairos has moved on. The window has closed. The damage has been done.

But in Jesus, something shifts. Kairos becomes the divine moment of salvation—the timely arrival of Christ among us. Metanoia is no longer just regret; it’s our invitation to respond, to turn again, to begin anew.

So we read in 2 Corinthians 6:“Now is the acceptable time; now is the day of salvation.” Now is the kairos moment.

Through the summons to repentance and his saving grace, Jesus transforms regret. We are freed to move beyond the past. Despite whatever was missed or broken, a door opens into new life. “Repent, for the kingdom of God has come near.” The moment is here. Now.

If some opportune moment to show your faith has come your way now, seize it!

If some opportune moment has passed, repent, turn around, as you are able.

If you missed the opportune moment, recognize it, allow remorse, confess it.

The kingdom of God will continue to come near you.

Begin again.

Patrick Raymond is a priest of the Diocese of Chicago, currently serving as Interim Rector of Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island, Washington.