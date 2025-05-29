Daily Devotional • May 29

Ascension Day

16 Now the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. 17 When they saw him, they worshiped him, but they doubted. 18 And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit 20 and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”

The Ascension is, among the major events of the life of Jesus, about the most difficult to enlarge on. In painting, certainly, we get a number of images of Jesus floating through the sky in glory, often surrounded by puffy clouds or chubby angels. One movie shows Jesus yelling his final words to the disciples across a field before suddenly disappearing in a CGI column of light. One chapel I’ve heard of has plaster feet sticking out of the ceiling. As C. S. Lewis observed, the picture is a bit silly, but necessary. Somehow the disciples have to know that Jesus is ascended to heaven and hasn’t just disappeared. They are left staring upward—so much so that some angels have to tell them to stop staring and go about doing as they’ve been told.

Today I drove home from the grocery store, down a road I drive all the time. It rained this morning and everything was fresh and green, lavender-grey rain clouds still filled the sky, suffusing everything in perfectly even, bright light. And as I drove, I noticed three or four tremendously tall, straight trees in a perfect straight row along the road. I looked up, and for a moment, the beauty of it put everything else in context.

If nothing reminds us, we usually forget to look up. We get caught up in all our problems, tasks, and appointments. Our lessons today from Ezekiel and Hebrews both speak of the otherworldly glory of God. Sometimes, it’s hard to know what to do with lessons like these. We look for a way to apply them, but they aren’t meant to be applied—they’re meant to call us out of ourselves, to make us look up. Only then can we look around us again with perspective, ready to do the things Jesus has given us to do.