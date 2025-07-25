Living Water

Daily Devotional • July 25

St. James the Apostle

16 As Jesus passed along the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting a net into the sea, for they were fishers. 17 And Jesus said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of people.” 18 And immediately they left their nets and followed him. 19 As he went a little farther, he saw James son of Zebedee and his brother John, who were in their boat mending the nets. 20 Immediately he called them, and they left their father Zebedee in the boat with the hired men and followed him.

14 Now after John was arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the good news of God 15 and saying, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news.”

It all begins with water. In the beginning, the Spirit of God hovered over the waters. Through the parting of the Red Sea, God led the Israelites into freedom. At the Sea of Galilee, God’s Son, our Lord and Savior, called his first disciples. Throughout Holy Scripture, God moves in and through living waters; all are a type or sign of Baptism, the ritual act through which human beings are renewed and summoned by our Lord to “follow me.”

For Saint James the Apostle, it all began with water. To be more precise, it all began at the Sea of Galilee. As James and John, the son of Zebedee, were mending their nets, our Lord called them by name. He instructed them to follow him, leaving behind their families, homes, and vocations. As we know from Holy Scripture and Church tradition, what followed for St. James, and in the lives of those early disciples and apostles, was a life filled with bliss and challenges. The primal saints of the Church went out with great zeal to fish for people, but this was not without its share of suffering. Persecution, famine, and sword plagued the Church’s earliest apostles. Tradition tells us that upon returning to Jerusalem, Saint James was put to death by order of Herod. Eventually, his body was translated to Iria Flavia in the northwest of Spain, and later to Compostela—one the greatest sites of Christian pilgrimage.

The calling of Saint James by the Sea of Galilee is a reminder that we too have been called by our Lord, through the living waters of Baptism, to follow him. The call placed in our lives through Baptism is not any different from Saint James’s call. We are to follow our Lord, to make him known, and to follow him wherever he leads us.

The Reverend Carlos de la Torre serves as rector of the Church of the Ascension, Chicago.