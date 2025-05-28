Lillies of the Field

Daily Devotional • May 28

22 He said to his disciples, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat, or about your body, what you will wear. 23 For life is more than food and the body more than clothing. 24 Consider the ravens: they neither sow nor reap, they have neither storehouse nor barn, and yet God feeds them. Of how much more value are you than the birds! 25 And which of you by worrying can add a single hour to your span of life? 26 If then you are not able to do so small a thing as that, why do you worry about the rest? 27 Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not clothed like one of these. 28 But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, how much more will he clothe you, you of little faith! 29 And do not keep seeking what you are to eat and what you are to drink, and do not keep worrying. 30 For it is the nations of the world that seek all these things, and your Father knows that you need them. 31 Instead, seek his kingdom, and these things will be given to you as well.

In a short-lived but vibrant enthusiasm for biblical plants, I once learned that Jesus’ “lilies of the field” were probably red anemones, which grow wild in fields in the Holy Land. Anemones grow from tubers, so they multiply themselves, spreading and sprouting every year on neglect. The flowers themselves are long-lasting, and the plants tolerate both shade and sun. They’re beautiful, as Jesus points out, but their beauty comes in part because they’re hardy, and well-adapted to their environment.

Any gardener—even an amateur like me—can tell you that the happiest, prettiest plants are the ones in the right place. Take them out of their happy places and they will struggle. Anemones may grow wild and flourish in many places, but there are limits. They won’t grow if they’re too wet or dry, or too hot, or too cold.

Jesus, through whom the anemones were made, knows them. He knows what they were designed for—to be beautiful. To be beautiful, they need their growing conditions to be met, but once they are, they put all their energy into their design. We were also made through Him, and he knows us. The difference between us and the flowers is that we, being sinful, don’t pour all our energy into cooperating with the design we are given. God knows our needs; it’s our part to cast off anxiety and let him help us lean into our design.