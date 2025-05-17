Like a Shadow

Daily Devotional • May 17

7 Therefore I prayed, and understanding was given me; I called on God, and the spirit of wisdom came to me. 8 I preferred her to scepters and thrones, and I accounted wealth as nothing in comparison with her. 9 Neither did I liken to her any priceless gem, because all gold is but a little sand in her sight, and silver will be accounted as clay before her. 10 I loved her more than health and beauty, and I chose to have her rather than light because her radiance never ceases. 11 All good things came to me along with her, and in her hands uncounted wealth. 12 I rejoiced in them all because wisdom leads them, but I did not know that she was their mother. 13 I learned without guile, and I impart without grudging; I do not hide her wealth, 14 for it is an unfailing treasure for mortals; those who get it obtain friendship with God, commended for the gifts that come from instruction.

1 I also am mortal like everyone else, a descendant of the first-formed child of earth, and in the womb of a mother I was molded into flesh, 2 within the period of ten months, compacted with blood, from the seed of a man and the pleasure of marriage. 3 And when I was born, I began to breathe the common air and fell upon the kindred earth; my first sound was a cry, as is true of all. 4 I was nursed with care in swaddling cloths. 5 For no king has had a different beginning of existence; 6 there is for all one entrance into life and one way out.

In his reflections on wisdom, King Solomon finally turns his reflections back on himself. Though he loves wisdom, and this love has led him to every good thing, he cannot escape the fact that although he was a great king, his birth was no more auspicious than a common person’s and neither will be his death. “There is for all mankind one entrance into life, and a common departure.” In a sense, this realization is where wisdom leads.

Our society is particularly prone to focusing too heavily on their present selves at the expense of the where they’ve come from and where they’re headed. To many, the past is a foreign country. The future is merely an extension of the present. According to the pretentions of this worldview, eventually everyone everywhere will finally be just like we are today.

But, as Solomon’s reflection reminds us, this focus on the present to the exclusion of all other time undermines the sense of our common humanity, and, by extension, human equality. By forgetting that we live in a world that was built by our mothers and fathers, we might be fooled into thinking things are “just there” and that the way things are “just is.” By forgetting that we too will die one day, we might fool ourselves into thinking we’ve reached the end of history: That the future is merely the working out of what we already believe into a wider and wider circle, finally overcoming those backward fools who currently resist it.

Is it any wonder that we live in a world of rising income inequality and a swiftly tilting climate? Is it any wonder that we’ve lost sight of the essential truth that children are begotten and not made—a gift to be received by us and not simply an extension of our wills? Even our churches seem to turn away from Good Friday and Pentecost, and prefer to just focus on Easter—and an Easter flecked with chocolate and cute bunny rabbits to boot.

Remember that you were born helpless just like everyone else, and remember that someday you will die, and all your great works will vanish “like a shadow.” Praise be to God!



