Daily Devotional • September 17

18 As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon, who is called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea—for they were fishers. 19 And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of people.” 20 Immediately they left their nets and followed him. 21 As he went from there, he saw two other brothers, James son of Zebedee and his brother John, in the boat with their father Zebedee, mending their nets, and he called them. 22 Immediately they left the boat and their father and followed him. 23 Jesus went throughout all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and curing every disease and every sickness among the people. 24 So his fame spread throughout all Syria, and they brought to him all the sick, those who were afflicted with various diseases and pains, people possessed by demons or having epilepsy or afflicted with paralysis, and he cured them. 25 And great crowds followed him from Galilee, the Decapolis, Jerusalem, Judea, and from beyond the Jordan.

We have all heard many sermons and read many meditations on “Follow me.” We know that we are meant, like those fishing first disciples of old, to follow Jesus. We are sincere in our intentions to do so. We pray to be faithful, to persevere in our following. Some of us even have gifts as ‘fishers of people.’

But take note: before the following was the letting go. First, the gospel text informs us, they “left their nets” and then they “followed him.”

Consider for a moment what those nets meant to Simon and Andrew. They grew up with them. Those nets were intrinsic to what may have been a family livelihood for generations. The making of those nets and the caring for them and comparing my nets to your nets would likely have been part of the fabric of community life and connections for Peter and Andrew and their family members and just about everyone they’d ever known. But “immediately they left their nets and followed [Jesus].” Before the scene ends, the theme is re-emphasized. James and John, sons of Zebedee, are also fishing, until Jesus comes along and they “left [their] boat and their father.”

What must you now leave behind to more genuinely follow Jesus? It may be expectations of family or class about who we can or cannot be, or sabotaging decisions in relationships that have become habitual, or narratives that we cling to even if they diminish us.

Sometimes we are simply unable to imagine beyond what we have always known, who we have always been. We may be unable to energetically follow Jesus if we are still dragging around distracting or unwieldy parts of life as we’ve been living it.

What, if anything, keeps you from leaving behind what must now be left behind?

Patrick Raymond is a priest of the Diocese of Chicago, currently serving as Interim Rector of Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island, Washington.