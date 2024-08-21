Leading with Prayer

Daily Devotional • August 21

A Reading from Acts 8:14-25

14 Now when the apostles at Jerusalem heard that Samaria had accepted the word of God, they sent Peter and John to them.15 The two went down and prayed for them that they might receive the Holy Spirit 16 (for as yet the Spirit had not come upon any of them; they had only been baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus). 17 Then Peter and John laid their hands on them, and they received the Holy Spirit. 18 Now when Simon saw that the Spirit was given through the laying on of the apostles’ hands, he offered them money, 19 saying, “Give me also this power so that anyone on whom I lay my hands may receive the Holy Spirit.” 20 But Peter said to him, “May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could obtain God’s gift with money! 21 You have no part or share in this, for your heart is not right before God. 22 Repent therefore of this wickedness of yours, and pray to the Lord that, if possible, the intent of your heart may be forgiven you. 23 For I see that you are in the gall of bitterness and the chains of wickedness.”24 Simon answered, “Pray for me to the Lord, that nothing of what you have said may happen to me.”





Meditation

By Acts chapter 8, the spread of the gospel is in full swing. The apostles in Jerusalem begin to hear reports that “Samaria had accepted the word of God” (v 14). Surely Jesus’ final words before his Ascension would be echoing in their minds — “And you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth” (Acts 1:8). What Jesus promised is finally coming to pass. So the apostles send Peter and John to Samaria.

I am a fairly task-oriented person. At times this can be helpful and other times it creates blind spots in my life. If I were Peter or John here, I likely would have been focused and eager to minister to the people of Samaria. I would have wanted to ride the momentum of the good news spreading quickly. Put me to work and watch me use my gifts!

But I don’t see this kind of posture from Peter or John in the text. I see a slowness and a reliance on the Holy Spirit in their ministry. The first thing that the pair does is pray for the people of Samaria (v 15). Following the example of the Lord Jesus, they were rooted in prayer. They knew that even though they were apostles, their authority did not surpass God’s authority and will.

Though they were sent to do God’s work, they relied on the power of God to save. Peter and John led with prayer out of a deep humility and reliance on God. They did not seek to purchase the gift of the Spirit as Simon did, but rather, they prayed for the Spirit.

I believe there is an invitation for us this morning to enter the slow and unhurried work of God with humble and reliant hearts. May we be quick to pray and slow to act, trusting that God is already working in our midst.



Steven McCain serves at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and St. Timothy’s School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He lives in the Raleigh area with his wife, Elizabeth, and two sons, Benjamin and James.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Igbomina West – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Murfreesboro, Tennessee